Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Timo Harvia

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 5.45 P.M. EEST

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Timo Harvia

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 77338/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 5 Volume weighted average price: 40.75 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.875 EUR

(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.825 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(5): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(8): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 228 Volume weighted average price: 40.81974 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 47 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(5): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(6): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(7): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(9): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(11): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(12): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(14): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(15): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(16): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(17): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(18): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(19): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(20): Volume: 24 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(21): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(22): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(23): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(24): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(25): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(26): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(27): Volume: 40 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(28): Volume: 24 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(29): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (29):

Volume: 447 Volume weighted average price: 40.76309 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 41 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 40.75 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 40.875 EUR

(2): Volume: 56 Unit price: 40.775 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 206 Volume weighted average price: 40.78714 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 31 Volume weighted average price: 40.75 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-10

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25000 Unit price: 41.125 EUR

(2): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 240 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(5): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(6): Volume: 170 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(7): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(8): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(9): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(10): Volume: 44 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(12): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(14): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(15): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(16): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(17): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(18): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(19): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(20): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(21): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(22): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(23): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(24): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(25): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (25):

Volume: 25730 Volume weighted average price: 41.11436 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-11

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 76 Unit price: 40.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.825 EUR

(7): Volume: 82 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(8): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(9): Volume: 43 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(10): Volume: 30 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(11): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(12): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(13): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(14): Volume: 60 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(15): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(16): Volume: 43 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(18): Volume: 43 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

(19): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(20): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(21): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(23): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(24): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(25): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.825 EUR

Aggregated transactions (25):

Volume: 785 Volume weighted average price: 40.78732 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-11

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 29 Volume weighted average price: 40.85 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-11

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 208 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 208 Volume weighted average price: 40.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8461 Unit price: 41 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 8461 Volume weighted average price: 41 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

