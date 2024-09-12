Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Harvia Aktie [Valor: 40856526 / ISIN: FI4000306873]
12.09.2024 16:45:00

Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Timo Harvia

Harvia
40.25 EUR -1.23%
HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 5.45 P.M. EEST

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Timo Harvia
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77338/4/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 5 Volume weighted average price: 40.75 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.875 EUR
(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.825 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(5): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(8): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 228 Volume weighted average price: 40.81974 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 47 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(5): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(6): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(7): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(9): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(11): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(12): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(15): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(16): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(17): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(18): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(19): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(20): Volume: 24 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(21): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(22): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(23): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(24): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(25): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(26): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(27): Volume: 40 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(28): Volume: 24 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(29): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (29):
Volume: 447 Volume weighted average price: 40.76309 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 41 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 40.75 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 40.875 EUR
(2): Volume: 56 Unit price: 40.775 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 206 Volume weighted average price: 40.78714 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 31 Volume weighted average price: 40.75 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-10
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25000 Unit price: 41.125 EUR
(2): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 240 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(5): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(6): Volume: 170 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(7): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(8): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(9): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(10): Volume: 44 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(12): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(15): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(16): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(17): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(18): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(19): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(20): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(21): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(22): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(23): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(24): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(25): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (25):
Volume: 25730 Volume weighted average price: 41.11436 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-11
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 76 Unit price: 40.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.825 EUR
(7): Volume: 82 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(8): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(9): Volume: 43 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(10): Volume: 30 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(11): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(12): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(13): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 60 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(15): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(16): Volume: 43 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(18): Volume: 43 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(19): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(20): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(21): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(23): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(24): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(25): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.825 EUR

Aggregated transactions (25):
Volume: 785 Volume weighted average price: 40.78732 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-11
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 29 Volume weighted average price: 40.85 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-11
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 208 Unit price: 40.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 208 Volume weighted average price: 40.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8461 Unit price: 41 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 8461 Volume weighted average price: 41 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com


