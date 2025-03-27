Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’867 -0.7%  SPI 17’132 -0.2%  Dow 42’364 -0.2%  DAX 22’679 -0.7%  Euro 0.9523 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’381 -0.6%  Gold 3’055 1.2%  Bitcoin 76’761 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8821 -0.2%  Öl 73.9 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Mercedes-Benz Group945657Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Webinar: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern - mit Optionen zum stabilen Einkommen
Leonteq-Aktie steigt: Leonteq-Aktionäre genehmigen Raiffeisen-Antrag auf höhere Dividende
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 mittags in Rot
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schwächer
NYSE-Handel S&P 500 legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.03.2025 19:00:00

Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Markus Lengauer

Harvia
45.60 EUR -2.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 MARCH 2025 AT 8.00 P.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markus Lengauer
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
 Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 102058/6/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-27
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(2): Volume: 11 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(3): Volume: 84 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(4): Volume: 11 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(5): Volume: 11 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(6): Volume: 753 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (6): 
Volume: 880 Volume weighted average price: 45.4 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com