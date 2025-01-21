Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.01.2025 12:00:00

Harvia Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market

Harvia
44.80 EUR 5.04%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 January 2025 at 1.00 P.M. EET


Harvia Plc has received on 21 January 2025 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total holding of the mutual funds managed by Evli Oyj (Helsinki, Finland) in Harvia Plc shares and votes in has exceeded five (5) percent on 20 January 2025. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was an acquistion of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of the mutual funds managed by Evli Oyj according to notification:

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.01%-5.01%18,694,236
Position of previous notification
(if applicable)		----

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold: 

A: Shares and voting rights

 Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Class / type of sharesDirect
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000306873936,812-5.01%-
SUBTOTAL A936,8125.01%


HARVIA PLC


Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com


Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


