Harvest One Announces Update to Shareholder Loan

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) is pleased to advise that it has entered into an agreement with MMJ Group Holdings limited ("MMJ") dated June 29, 2020, pursuant to which MMJ has agreed to defer the repayment of its secured loan to Harvest One in the amount of $2.0 million (the "Loan") until the earlier of: (i) August 31, 2020; and (ii) the closing or termination of the previously announced sale of United Greeneries' licensed cannabis cultivation and processing businesses located in Duncan, British Columbia. MMJ is the largest shareholder of the Company holding approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Andrew Bayfield, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One, stated: "We appreciate the commitment and support that MMJ continues to provide to Harvest One as we continue to execute on our Strategic Review."

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and self-care products with a market focus on sleep, pain, and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates three subsidiaries; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global, and Delivra (consumer); as well as a controlling interest in Greenbelt Greenhouse. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

