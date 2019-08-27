Harvest One Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Wong as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective today. Mr. Wong will lead the Company's finance strategy and oversee the Company's financial operations. Mr. Chris Podolsky, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will remain in an advisory capacity to the Company for an appropriate period, to ensure a smooth CFO transition.

Mr. Wong is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of finance leadership experience in public and private organizations including Seaspan Corporation, Teekay Corporation, and CHC Helicopter. Mr. Wong has been with Harvest One since December 2017, serving as Corporate Controller.

"We are very pleased that Aaron has agreed to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Harvest One" said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Aaron has been with Harvest One since 2017 and has been instrumental in building our finance team. His familiarity with the Company's internal processes, along with his finance leadership experience, and unquestionable work ethic will add significant value to our Company as we continue to execute on our strategy. I would also like to thank Mr. Podolsky for his significant contributions to Harvest One during this transition period. He provided us with senior level leadership during this important phase of our company's growth and we deeply appreciate the experience and expertise he brought to us."

The Company has granted 300,000 stock options under its incentive stock option plan to Mr. Wong. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of five years following the grant date.

ABOUT HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC.

Harvest One is a global consumer packaged goods company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness, and lifestyle products to patients and consumers in regulated markets around the world. The Company's portfolio of premium products is designed to enhance the quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global, and Delivra (consumer products with an emphasis on sleep, pain, and anxiety), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-one-announces-appointment-of-chief-financial-officer-300908012.html

SOURCE Harvest One Cannabis Inc.