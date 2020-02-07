Harvest ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, President and CEO, Harvest ETFs, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to launch Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF (HUIB). Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager which offers a suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly listed structured products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. HUIB commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 15, 2020.

