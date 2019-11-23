|
Harvest Canadian Consolidated Energy Fund Announces Exchange Ratios
OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (the "Manager"), on behalf of Harvest Canadian Consolidated Energy Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the preliminary prospectus of the Fund dated October 29, 2019.
The Fund's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with: (i) quarterly cash distributions; and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation through investments primarily in listed Equity Securities of companies operating in the Canadian Energy Universe.
In selecting the Canadian Energy Issuers from the Canadian Energy Universe, the Manager may give consideration to: (i) each issuer's fundamental balance sheet position; (ii) each issuer's opportunity for financial growth; (iii) production costs for commodity producing issuers; (iv) the experience of the issuer's management team; (v) oil and natural gas production allocation; and (vi) overall portfolio energy sub-sector diversity. Approximately 80% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in up to 19 Canadian Energy Issuers on an equal-weight basis (the "Canadian Portfolio") and approximately, but not more than, 20% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in the U.S. dollar denominated units of the Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF in order to gain exposure primarily to global Energy Issuers. The Canadian Portfolio will be reconstituted and rebalanced within 30 days following the end of each calendar quarter following March 31, 2020.
The Manager will be responsible for the execution of the Fund's overall investment strategy, including managing the composition of the Portfolio.
The initial quarterly cash distribution target for the Fund is $0.12 per Unit per quarter ($0.48 per annum), representing an annual cash distribution of 4% based on the per Unit issue price.
The number of Units issuable for each security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (the "Exchange Ratio") was determined by dividing the volume weighted average trading price of such securities on the TSX or other applicable exchange during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on and including November 22, 2019 (the "Pricing Period"), as adjusted to reflect dividends or distributions declared by the applicable Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $12.00. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive dividends or distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio was rounded down to five decimal places. Fractional Units will not be issued by the Fund. Allocation of cash in respect of fractional Units to purchasers who have authorized the deposit of Exchange Eligible Securities through CDS will be at the discretion of the CDS Participant.
The table below sets out the name of the Exchange Eligible Security, ticker symbol, CUSIP number, ISIN, the volume weighted average trading price and the Exchange Ratio during the Pricing Period.
All capitalized terms used but defined herein are as defined in the preliminary prospectus.
Exchange Eligible Securities
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
Volume
Exchange
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
AAV
00765F101
CA00765F1018
$2.2750
0.18958
Africa Oil Corp.
AOI
00829Q101
CA00829Q1019
$1.2318
0.10265
AltaGas Ltd.
ALA
021361100
CA0213611001
$20.0048
1.66706
ARC Resources Ltd.
ARX
00208D408
CA00208D4084
$6.3434
0.52861
Athabasca Oil Corporation
ATH
04682R107
CA04682R1073
$0.3645
0.03037
Baytex Energy Corp.
BTE
07317Q105
CA07317Q1054
$1.5090
0.12575
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
BIR
090697103
CA0906971035
$2.0411
0.17009
Bonavista Energy Corporation
BNP
09784Y108
CA09784Y1088
$0.4894
0.04078
Bonterra Energy Corp.
BNE
098546104
CA0985461049
$2.9593
0.24660
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
CFW
129584108
CA1295841086
$0.9385
0.07820
Canacol Energy Ltd.
CNE
134808203
CA1348082035
$4.5652
0.38043
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
CNQ
136385101
CA1363851017
$36.9636
3.08030
Cardinal Energy Ltd.
CJ
14150G400
CA14150G4007
$1.9552
0.16293
Cenovus Energy Inc.
CVE
15135U109
CA15135U1093
$11.9217
0.99347
CES Energy Solutions Corp.
CEU
15713J104
CA15713J1049
$1.9012
0.15843
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
CPG
22576C101
CA22576C1014
$5.1211
0.42675
Crew Energy Inc.
CR
226533107
CA2265331074
$0.4101
0.03417
CWC Energy Services Corp.
CWC
12671H105
CA12671H1055
$0.0941
0.00784
Enbridge Inc.
ENB
29250N105
CA29250N1050
$50.0158
4.16798
Encana Corporation
ECA
292505104
CA2925051047
$5.4696
0.45580
Enerflex Ltd.
EFX
29269R105
CA29269R1055
$11.6599
0.97165
Enerplus Corporation
ERF
292766102
CA2927661025
$8.3042
0.69201
Ensign Energy Services Inc.
ESI
293570107
CA2935701078
$2.3556
0.19630
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
FO
306071101
CA3060711015
$0.2197
0.01830
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
FRU
356500108
CA3565001086
$6.6599
0.55499
Frontera Energy Corporation
FEC
35905B107
CA35905B1076
$9.5488
0.79573
Gear Energy Ltd.
GXE
36830P104
CA36830P1045
$0.3887
0.03239
Gibson Energy Inc.
GEI
374825206
CA3748252069
$25.2300
2.10250
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
HWO
429644206
CA4296442060
$1.8836
0.15696
Husky Energy Inc.
HSE
448055103
CA4480551031
$9.6225
0.80187
Imperial Oil Limited
IMO
453038408
CA4530384086
$33.0075
2.75062
Inter Pipeline Ltd.
IPL
45833V109
CA45833V1094
$22.1408
1.84506
Journey Energy Inc.
JOY
48113W102
CA48113W1023
$1.7880
0.14900
Kelt Exploration Ltd.
KEL
488295106
CA4882951060
$3.6241
0.30200
Keyera Corp.
KEY
493271100
CA4932711001
$33.4949
2.79124
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited
KML
494549702
CA4945497028
$14.5194
1.20995
Leucrotta Exploration Inc.
LXE
52728X208
CA52728X2086
$0.5175
0.04312
MEG Energy Corp.
MEG
552704108
CA5527041084
$5.5100
0.45916
NuVista Energy Ltd.
NVA
67072Q104
CA67072Q1046
$2.3575
0.19645
Painted Pony Energy Ltd.
PONY
695779108
CA6957791081
$0.6025
0.05020
Paramount Resources Ltd.
POU
699320206
CA6993202069
$6.0538
0.50448
Parex Resources Inc.
PXT
69946Q104
CA69946Q1046
$19.8601
1.65500
Pason Systems Inc.
PSI
702925108
CA7029251088
$12.6862
1.05718
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
PPL
706327103
CA7063271034
$47.4465
3.95387
Pengrowth Energy Corporation
PGF
70706P104
CA70706P1045
$0.0539
0.00449
PetroTal Corp.
TAL
71677J101
CA71677J1012
$0.3476
0.02896
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
PEY
717046106
CA7170461064
$2.9049
0.24207
PHX Energy Services Corp.
PHX
69338U101
CA69338U1012
$2.7404
0.22836
Pipestone Energy Corp.
PIPE
724112107
CA7241121077
$1.3353
0.11127
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PSK
739721108
CA7397211086
$13.7605
1.14670
Precision Drilling Corporation
PD
74022D308
CA74022D3085
$1.3700
0.11416
Razor Energy Corp.
RZE
75525M109
CA75525M1095
$0.8950
0.07458
Secure Energy Services Inc.
SES
81373C102
CA81373C1023
$4.2684
0.35570
Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
VII
81783Q105
CA81783Q1054
$7.4240
0.61866
ShawCor Ltd.
SCL
820439107
CA8204391079
$12.3124
1.02603
STEP Energy Services Ltd.
STEP
85859H105
CA85859H1055
$0.9198
0.07665
Storm Resources Ltd.
SRX
86221R102
CA86221R1029
$1.3171
0.10975
Strad Inc.
SDY
86254Q104
CA86254Q1046
$1.6900
0.14083
Suncor Energy Inc.
SU
867224107
CA8672241079
$41.4364
3.45303
Surge Energy Inc.
SGY
86880Y109
CA86880Y1097
$0.9951
0.08292
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
TVE
87505Y409
CA87505Y4094
$1.7987
0.14989
TC Energy Corporation
TRP
87807B107
CA87807B1076
$67.7737
5.64780
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
TWM
886453109
CA8864531097
$1.0197
0.08497
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
TOG
890895303
CA8908953034
$3.7407
0.31172
Total Energy Services Inc.
TOT
89154B102
CA89154B1022
$5.7926
0.48271
Tourmaline Oil Corp.
TOU
89156V106
CA89156V1067
$12.9565
1.07970
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TGL
893662106
CA8936621066
$1.5074
0.12561
Trican Well Service Ltd.
TCW
895945103
CA8959451037
$0.8678
0.07231
Valeura Energy Inc.
VLE
919144402
CA9191444020
$0.7902
0.06585
Vermilion Energy Inc.
VET
923725105
CA9237251058
$19.4490
1.62075
Whitecap Resources Inc.
WCP
96467A200
CA96467A2002
$4.0761
0.33892
Yangarra Resources Ltd.
YGR
98474P501
CA98474P5013
$1.0608
0.08840
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
46428C100
CA46428C1005
$8.5224
0.71020
The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, National Bank Financial Inc., and TD Securities Inc., and also includes Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Manulife Securities Incorporated and PI Financial Corp.
For information, please visit www.harvestportfolios.com
A preliminary prospectus dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus") containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from any of the agents. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund or the Manager. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Manager's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Manager believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Manager undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
