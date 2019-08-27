27.08.2019 19:34:00

Harvest Alaska acquires 49 percent stake in TAPS and Alyeska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harvest Alaska (Harvest) announced it will acquire all of BP Transportation Alaska's ownership in midstream interests in Alaska including a 49 percent interest in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS), 49 percent of Alyeska Service Company and other related midstream interests.  Alyeska Service Company will continue to operate the pipeline as it does today.

"The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is an icon of Alaska's energy industry and a monument to Alaskan ingenuity and will power.  It's also a critical piece of infrastructure for America's energy future," said Jason Rebrook, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest Midstream. "We are proud to partner with Alyeska and the other members of the TAPS family to ensure a bright future for the system, for Alaskans, and for American energy independence."

The 800-mile-pipeline system, one of the largest pipelines in the world, transports oil from the North Slope of Alaska to the northern most ice-free port in Valdez, Alaska. The system has a capacity of approximately 2 million barrels per day and runs from the Prudhoe Bay oilfield to the Valdez Marine Terminal.  To date, the TAPS system has transported over 17 billion barrels of product.

"TAPS is an engineering marvel that has played a critical role in the history of the energy industry," said Sean Kolassa, President of Harvest Midstream.  "It will continue to play a very important role and we look forward to being a key partner in its future with focus on safety, the environment and the communities it connects."

Harvest Alaska

Harvest Alaska, an affiliate of Harvest Midstream Company, is a privately held midstream services provider based in Anchorage, AK. Harvest Alaska currently operates pipeline systems in Alaska's Cook Inlet and on the North Slope. Harvest Midstream operates crude oil and natural gas gathering, storage, transportation, treatment and terminalling interests across the Lower 48 and Alaska. To learn more visit www.harvestmidstream.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-alaska-acquires-49-percent-stake-in-taps-and-alyeska-300907872.html

SOURCE Harvest Midstream Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
14:45
Entspannungssignale bremsen Goldpreisanstieg zunächst aus
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Es gibt Altnerativen zu Fleisch
09:06
Anleger bleiben skeptisch
26.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.08.19
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nationalbank dürfte wegen Frankenstärke weiter interveniert haben
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Glencore investiert Millionen in kanadische First Cobalt
Analysten rechnen damit, dass die US-Notenbank fünf weitere Zinssenkungen vornimmt
SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX notierte stärker. Die Wall Street dreht ins Minus. Die jüngsten Entspannungssignale im US-chinesischen Handelszwist sorgten an den Märkten in Fernost mehrheitlich für eine Erholung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB