Hartland Controls announces the appointment of Mark McGough as President and CEO

ROCK FALLS, Ill., Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Electrical controls industry veteran Mark McGough has taken the leadership role at Hartland Controls, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered contactors, capacitors, transformers, relays, and breakers.

As Hartland continues to expand its role as a dominant controls supplier and grow its product and service offerings, Mark McGough was tapped to bring extensive experience in the electrical controls industry. Most recently he served as President and CEO of Ioxus, a manufacturer of ultracapacitors and hybrid capacitors.

According to McGough, when approached about leading Hartland Controls he was intrigued because the company has truly earned market leadership in the applications it serves. "Hartland is a solid and stable business, an industry leader for nearly two decades and proven during the COVID-19 pandemic—we delivered when others could not. Paired with extensive manufacturing and distribution capability in multiple countries worldwide, superior service and world-class products, we're poised to grow to the next level through organic growth, complemented by new strategic acquisitions."

"With more than 30 years of P&L management, Mark has demonstrated leadership in technical applications, international sales and marketing, and the commercialization of new technologies," stated Leon Rubinov, Senior Partner at Incline Equity Partners and a Hartland Controls director. "What's more, his negotiation experience with major OEMs in Asia and Europe complements our growth strategy."

"Hartland Controls has proven itself as the brand OEMs choose," McGough said. "That's a high bar, since their reputations rely on our products. We'll build on this foundation by increasing our market-leading product offerings, expanding our footprint in high-growth applications, all while maintaining our customer- centric approach to doing business."

Since 2002, Hartland has elevated the controls industry with engineered solutions for many rigorous industries. In addition to design, engineering, testing and assembly services strategically located in northern Illinois, Hartland Controls owns its engineering and manufacturing operations in Shanghai, China and Matamoros, Mexico. See more at HartlandControls.com

