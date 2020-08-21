21.08.2020 14:15:00

Hartland Controls announces the appointment of Mark McGough as President and CEO

ROCK FALLS, Ill., Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Electrical controls industry veteran Mark McGough has taken the leadership role at Hartland Controls, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered contactors, capacitors, transformers, relays, and breakers.

Hartland Controls Logo

As Hartland continues to expand its role as a dominant controls supplier and grow its product and service offerings, Mark McGough was tapped to bring extensive experience in the electrical controls industry. Most recently he served as President and CEO of Ioxus, a manufacturer of ultracapacitors and hybrid capacitors.

According to McGough, when approached about leading Hartland Controls he was intrigued because the company has truly earned market leadership in the applications it serves. "Hartland is a solid and stable business, an industry leader for nearly two decades and proven during the COVID-19 pandemic—we delivered when others could not. Paired with extensive manufacturing and distribution capability in multiple countries worldwide, superior service and world-class products, we're poised to grow to the next level through organic growth, complemented by new strategic acquisitions."

"With more than 30 years of P&L management, Mark has demonstrated leadership in technical applications, international sales and marketing, and the commercialization of new technologies," stated Leon Rubinov, Senior Partner at Incline Equity Partners and a Hartland Controls director. "What's more, his negotiation experience with major OEMs in Asia and Europe complements our growth strategy."

"Hartland Controls has proven itself as the brand OEMs choose," McGough said. "That's a high bar, since their reputations rely on our products. We'll build on this foundation by increasing our market-leading product offerings, expanding our footprint in high-growth applications, all while maintaining our customer- centric approach to doing business."

About Hartland Controls
Since 2002, Hartland has elevated the controls industry with engineered solutions for many rigorous industries. In addition to design, engineering, testing and assembly services strategically located in northern Illinois, Hartland Controls owns its engineering and manufacturing operations in Shanghai, China and Matamoros, Mexico. See more at HartlandControls.com

Contact: John Saathoff
Phone: 815-590-3963
Email: jsaathoff@hartlandcontrols.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hartland-controls-announces-the-appointment-of-mark-mcgough-as-president-and-ceo-301116076.html

SOURCE Hartland Controls

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 367.30
0.80 %
Novartis 78.69
0.72 %
SGS 2’352.00
0.34 %
Alcon 53.28
0.00 %
Swiss Re 73.04
-0.16 %
UBS Group 10.85
-0.82 %
Roche Hldg G 321.15
-0.83 %
Sika 209.70
-0.85 %
CS Group 9.94
-1.05 %
ABB 23.33
-1.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
10:43
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:24
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke
SNB und andere Zentralbanken verringern Zahl der Dollar-Tender
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit sattem Kursplus
Nestlé bringt pflanzliche Thunfisch-Alternative auf den Markt - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt inzwischen nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. Wall Street und NASDAQ haben am Donnerstag freundlich geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB