Hartford Financial Services Group Aktie 635026 / US4165151048

27.10.2025 23:06:27

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Hartford Financial Services Group
98.86 CHF -0.26%
(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.074 billion, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $761 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.077 billion or $3.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $7.232 billion from $6.751 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.074 Bln. vs. $761 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.77 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $7.232 Bln vs. $6.751 Bln last year.