Harte Gold's Operation Continues to Trend Positively in January

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to provide the following operations and corporate update.

Performance Improvements Continue:

Mine capital development averaged 13.1 metres per day for January, inline with targeted development rates for 2021; up from 11.4 metres per day in Q4 2020.





Ore tonnes processed totaled 21,686 tonnes for January, an average of 700 tonnes per day ("tpd"), representing an increase of 36% over Q4 2020.





Average grade of 5.7 g/t Au was inline with planned grade for January. Average grade for 2021 is expected to be 7.1 g/t Au, reflecting higher grade areas to be mined.





Gold production for January was 3,785 ounces, representing continued improvement over the preceding quarters' monthly averages.





Redpath's mobile equipment has been fully secured and is now managed by Harte Gold.





Completed the transition to owner-operator at the Sugar Zone mine.





Operational Highlights – January 2021

The following results are preliminary and unreconciled. A more detailed operational update will be provided at the end of the quarter.



Unit Q3 2020 Q4 2020 January 2021 FY 2021

Mine Development m/day 9.2 11.4 13.1 13.5

Ore Tonnes Processed* tpd 473 503 700 800

Head Grade g/t Au 5.7 7.7 5.7 7.1

Recovery % 93.4% 94.9% 93.9% 94.0%

Avg. Monthly Gold Ounces Produced Avg. oz Au / month 3,100 3,611 3,785 5,200

* Represents a mined daily rate for Q3 2020 as process plant was restarted midway through Q3 2020.

Update on Discussions with BNP Paribas ("BNP"):

Since the Company's January 20th news release, discussions with BNP have further advanced to a point where Harte Gold is optimistic that a mutually agreeable arrangement will be reached with BNP that will include an amendment to the amortization schedule of principal repayments due in 2021 and 2022.

Discussions are focused on specific changes to the amortization schedule of principal repayments as well as the details of other customary financial and operational covenants, which management is confident will be resolved.

The anticipated agreement with BNP would relieve the Company from a significant portion of its debt service obligations during this critical growth period and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility as it implements the 1,200 tpd expansion.

Exploration Update:

In parallel to Harte Gold's ramp up and stabilization at 800 tpd during Q1 2021, and subsequent ramp up to 1,200 tpd, exploration activities have been advanced on a number of fronts.

The Company is pleased to announce the recent appointment of David Schonfeldt as Vice President, Exploration. David is a geologist with over 20 years of experience in both underground geology as well as regional and mine exploration work. Most recently, David was with Kirkland Lake Gold as its Exploration Manager. Before that, he spent five years at St. Andrews Goldfields and, prior to that, over 10 years with Barrick Gold. With David's solid understanding of Canadian Archean Greenstone gold deposits, having spent a good part of his career in the Abitibi region of Northern Ontario, he will be a significant asset to Harte Gold.

The Company's exploration focus over the coming months is to: (i) complete an exhaustive review and proper systematic database compilation of our substantial historical geological data (including drilling, geophysics, magnetics, structural mapping, prospecting and surface sampling); (ii) complete various stage-gated regional exploration drill phases including TT8; (iii) complete lithological mapping, regional geology model compilation and geochemistry to help clearly define improved drilling targets for 2021 (including ongoing line cutting, allowing for an approximate 40-line km OreVision 3D IP survey and magnetic survey over key prospective areas called Big Bear ("BB"), BB extension, and Southern Showing; and (iv) continue diamond drilling to follow up on TT8 gold showings, as well as other gold showings and chargeability/resistivity anomalies along the same mineralized trend. These drilling results along with the exploration strategy and workplan for 2021 – 2022 will be highlighted in the coming months.

Feasibility Study Expansion and Project Execution:

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Parent, Director of Projects. Philippe will play a critical role in further enhancing the capital rigor and discipline needed in stabilizing operations at 800 tpd and in moving forward with the expansion to 1,200 tpd.

Philippe has over 35 years of experience in the execution of major projects encompassing engineering, development, project controls, systems, procurement, civils and infrastructural construction and commissioning, as both an owner engineer-constructor and as a contractor. A licensed civil engineer with an added electrical technology degree, Philippe has worked locally and internationally including with Alba Group Asia, Worley Parsons, SNC-Lavalin and Méridien Construction.

Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented:

"I remain encouraged by the ongoing operational improvements we have made at site and I am confident the initiatives we have taken will help us to more fully realize the potential of the Sugar Zone mine and our significant surrounding land package. I am also pleased to welcome both David and Philippe to the Harte Gold team in their respective roles. Both David and Philippe will undoubtedly complement the strong leadership team already in place at Harte Gold and their collective experiences are a valuable addition for all stakeholders of the Company."

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Chris McCann, P. Eng., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. Production guidance is 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au for 2021. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

