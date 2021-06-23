Harte Gold Reports COVID-19 Workplace Transmission at the Sugar Zone Mine

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) announced today its first COVID-19 workplace transmission at the Sugar Zone mine. The Company is currently managing three cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Sugar Zone mine, two of which are asymptomatic. Through workplace protocols, and in partnership with Algoma Public Health, contact tracing was completed to determine the potential for additional exposures. The employees potentially affected, are self-isolating and protocols will remain in place for 14 days as per Algoma Public Health recommendations, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

The workplace transmission occurred in the mill facilities. While mill operations were temporarily suspended as impacted crews self-isolate, business continuity plans are in place and an incoming crew will start its rotation by the middle of this week. The mill is expected to resume operations tomorrow at which time all stockpiled ore will be processed by the end of the month. To date, the mining operations have not been impacted by the workplace transmission.

Harte Gold's priority is protecting the health and safety of all its employees, contractors and surrounding communities. While this is the first workplace transmission occurrence at the Sugar Zone mine, the Company has been in constant communication with Algoma Public Health and will continue to monitor the situation until the outbreak is declared over. The Company's health and safety protocols have been endorsed by Algoma Public Health and the Company continues to monitor and incorporate best practices. The Company has an active COVID-19 antigen testing program at site and continues to offer voluntary site vaccinations for its employees.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

