Hart Energy Announces 2021 Oil and Gas Investor 'Forty Under 40' Honorees

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy proudly announces honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's 2021 "Forty Under 40" recognition program. This prestigious annual process began in 2016 and attracts strong support from the petroleum industry and the financial community. Honorees traditionally span varied organizations and disciplines: investment banks, oil and gas producers, midstream operators, service companies and technology providers with responsibilities for management, acquisitions and divestitures, law, finance and more.

Qualified individuals were nominated by peers, colleagues or superiors in an open submission process. All are recognized for proven leadership or potential and positive impact on their respective organizations. These role models demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership, and community involvement.

Video interviews and other special features with these individuals will be posted to the Oil and Gas Investor website, just as these interviews were last year. Editorial profiles of each honoree also will appear in a special supplement to Oil and Gas Investor.

The 2021 honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's "40 Under Forty" program are (alphabetically by surname):

M. Boone Bajgier , Manager, Production Engineering, Advance Energy Partners

, Manager, Production Engineering, Advance Energy Partners Justin Bennett , Founding Partner & CCO, Pinon Midstream

, Founding Partner & CCO, Pinon Midstream Nicholas S. Carnrite , Managing Director and Partner, The Carnrite Group

, Managing Director and Partner, The Carnrite Group David Carter , Managing Director, RedOaks Energy Advisors

, Managing Director, RedOaks Energy Advisors Wilkie Colyer , CEO, Contango Oil & Gas

, CEO, Contango Oil & Gas Abhishek Deshpande , Global Head of Oil Market Strategy, JP Morgan Chase & Company

, Global Head of Oil Market Strategy, JP Morgan Chase & Company Emily Easley , President & CEO, NOVUS Clean Energy

, President & CEO, NOVUS Clean Energy Bentsen Falb , Managing Director, Raymond James Associates

, Managing Director, Raymond James Associates Lacey Falls , CFO, AEGIS Hedging Solutions

, CFO, AEGIS Hedging Solutions Ryan Fitzpatrick , Vice President-Land, Pursuit Oil and Gas

, Vice President-Land, Pursuit Oil and Gas Daniel Flannery , Managing Director, Riverstone Holdings LLC

, Managing Director, Riverstone Holdings LLC John Fossum , Managing Director, Petrie Partners

Managing Director, Laura Freeman , Vice President, Business Development, Vencer Energy

, Vice President, Business Development, Vencer Energy Ben Heinzelmann , President, Energy Domain (A MineralWare Co.)

, President, Energy Domain (A MineralWare Co.) Drew Hopkins , Director of Business Development, LandVantage

, Director of Business Development, LandVantage Abhishek Kumar , Principal, Production Lending LLC

, Principal, Production Lending LLC Ian Levine , Vice President, MODA Midstream

, Vice President, Tim Magliaro , Vice President, Business Development, Lucid Energy Group

, Vice President, Business Development, Lucid Energy Group Taylor McCay , Vice President, EnCap Investments

, Vice President, EnCap Investments Collin McLelland , Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Wildcatters

, Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Wildcatters Matthew Melton , Vice President, EnCap Flatrock

, Vice President, EnCap Flatrock Lindsey Mersman , Chief Revenue Officer, EAG Services

, Chief Revenue Officer, EAG Services Michael Mitchell , Vice President, Energy Spectrum Capital

, Vice President, Energy Spectrum Capital Zach Muroff , Vice President, Business Development, EnergyNet

, Vice President, Business Development, EnergyNet Nii Ahele Nunoo , Senior Associate Energy Core Operations, KPMG LLP

, Senior Associate Energy Core Operations, KPMG LLP Travis Pace , President, Fortuna Resources III

, President, Fortuna Resources III Graham Patton , Principal/ VP Validus Energy, Pontem Energy Capital

, Principal/ VP Validus Energy, Pontem Energy Capital Kyle Ray , Executive Vice President of Engineering and Finance, FourPass Energy

, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Finance, FourPass Energy Rachel Reese , Managing Attorney, R. Reese & Associates

, Managing Attorney, & Associates Brian Reger , Senior Vice President, Asset Development, Jonah Energy

, Senior Vice President, Asset Development, Jonah Energy Daniel P. Rohling , Vice President, Battalion Oil

, Vice President, Battalion Oil Sarita Schank , CAO, Momentum Minerals

, CAO, Momentum Minerals Anne Slattery , Industrials Senior Analyst, RSM US

, Industrials Senior Analyst, RSM US JD Smith , CEO, EnCore Permian Operating

, CEO, EnCore Permian Operating Molly Smith , General Manager, Drilling & Completions, Murphy Oil Corporation

, General Manager, Drilling & Completions, Murphy Oil Corporation Josh Stevens , Senior Vice President of Finance, US Energy Development Corp

, Senior Vice President of Finance, US Energy Development Corp Will Todd , CEO, Bedrock Energy Partners

, CEO, Bedrock Energy Partners Scott Van Sickle , CEO, Revolution Resources

, CEO, Revolution Resources Stephanie Zoutenbier , Senior Drilling Performance Operations Engineer, Baker Hughes

, Senior Drilling Performance Operations Engineer, Baker Hughes Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes , President, Black Mountain Oil & Gas

