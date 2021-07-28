SMI 12’073 0.4%  SPI 15’515 0.4%  Dow 34’925 -0.4%  DAX 15’570 0.3%  Euro 1.0786 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’103 0.9%  Gold 1’800 0.1%  Bitcoin 36’347 1.1%  Dollar 0.9128 -0.2%  Öl 75.0 0.4% 
28.07.2021 19:15:00

Hart Energy Announces 2021 Oil and Gas Investor 'Forty Under 40' Honorees

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy proudly announces honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's 2021 "Forty Under 40" recognition program.  This prestigious annual process began in 2016 and attracts strong support from the petroleum industry and the financial community.  Honorees traditionally span varied organizations and disciplines: investment banks, oil and gas producers, midstream operators, service companies and technology providers with responsibilities for management, acquisitions and divestitures, law, finance and more.

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. (PRNewsFoto/Hart Energy)

Qualified individuals were nominated by peers, colleagues or superiors in an open submission process.  All are recognized for proven leadership or potential and positive impact on their respective organizations.  These role models demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership, and community involvement. 

Video interviews and other special features with these individuals will be posted to the Oil and Gas Investor website, just as these interviews were last year.  Editorial profiles of each honoree also will appear in a special supplement to Oil and Gas Investor.

The 2021 honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's "40 Under Forty" program are (alphabetically by surname):

  • M. Boone Bajgier, Manager, Production Engineering, Advance Energy Partners
  • Justin Bennett, Founding Partner & CCO, Pinon Midstream
  • Nicholas S. Carnrite, Managing Director and Partner, The Carnrite Group
  • David Carter, Managing Director, RedOaks Energy Advisors
  • Wilkie Colyer, CEO, Contango Oil & Gas
  • Abhishek Deshpande, Global Head of Oil Market Strategy, JP Morgan Chase & Company
  • Emily Easley, President & CEO, NOVUS Clean Energy
  • Bentsen Falb, Managing Director, Raymond James Associates
  • Lacey Falls, CFO, AEGIS Hedging Solutions
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick, Vice President-Land, Pursuit Oil and Gas
  • Daniel Flannery, Managing Director, Riverstone Holdings LLC
  • John Fossum, Managing Director, Petrie Partners
  • Laura Freeman, Vice President, Business Development, Vencer Energy
  • Ben Heinzelmann, President, Energy Domain (A MineralWare Co.)
  • Drew Hopkins, Director of Business Development, LandVantage
  • Abhishek Kumar, Principal, Production Lending LLC
  • Ian Levine, Vice President, MODA Midstream
  • Tim Magliaro, Vice President, Business Development, Lucid Energy Group
  • Taylor McCay, Vice President, EnCap Investments
  • Collin McLelland, Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Wildcatters
  • Matthew Melton, Vice President, EnCap Flatrock
  • Lindsey Mersman, Chief Revenue Officer, EAG Services
  • Michael Mitchell, Vice President, Energy Spectrum Capital
  • Zach Muroff, Vice President, Business Development, EnergyNet
  • Nii Ahele Nunoo, Senior Associate Energy Core Operations, KPMG LLP
  • Travis Pace, President, Fortuna Resources III
  • Graham Patton, Principal/ VP Validus Energy, Pontem Energy Capital
  • Kyle Ray, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Finance, FourPass Energy
  • Rachel Reese, Managing Attorney, R. Reese & Associates
  • Brian Reger, Senior Vice President, Asset Development, Jonah Energy
  • Daniel P. Rohling, Vice President, Battalion Oil
  • Sarita Schank, CAO, Momentum Minerals
  • Anne Slattery, Industrials Senior Analyst, RSM US
  • JD Smith, CEO, EnCore Permian Operating
  • Molly Smith, General Manager, Drilling & Completions, Murphy Oil Corporation
  • Josh Stevens, Senior Vice President of Finance, US Energy Development Corp
  • Will Todd, CEO, Bedrock Energy Partners
  • Scott Van Sickle, CEO, Revolution Resources
  • Stephanie Zoutenbier, Senior Drilling Performance Operations Engineer, Baker Hughes
  • Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes, President, Black Mountain Oil & Gas

About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and the financial community, upstream producers and midstream operators, service companies allied to the industry and other energy professionals. The Houston-based company produces the award-winning magazine Oil and Gas Investor; online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets; mapping solutions; and a range of data intelligence services.  For more information, visit hartenergy.com.

CONTACT: Len Vermillion, editorial director
713.260.4621
lvermillion@hartenergy.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hart-energy-announces-2021-oil-and-gas-investor-forty-under-40-honorees-301343439.html

SOURCE Hart Energy Publishing

﻿

