Harris Teeter Recognized for United Way of Central Carolinas Support

MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter was recognized by United Way of Central Carolinas with a Spirit of North Carolina award for the Company's support of United Way's work across the Charlotte region.

"The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes the exemplary collaborative partnerships that United Way of Central Carolinas builds with its supporters," said Clint Hill, chief development officer at United Way of Central Carolinas. "Harris Teeter has gone above and beyond to help us address the growing challenges around economic mobility in our community."

During Fall 2019, Harris Teeter hosted a Live United Round Up campaign, during which shoppers were invited to donate at checkout to support United Way. The campaign generated an astounding $1.3 million in donations - $190,430 of which was directed to United Way of Central Carolinas.

"Harris Teeter's commitment to the communities it serves is steadfast and driven by our desire to create vibrant neighborhoods," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "It is our philanthropic commitment that any funds generated through Round Up at our stores remains local to the community where it was donated, so our Charlotte neighbors can be sure that 100% of their generous donations stay right here in Harris Teeter's hometown."

A panel of 25 judges representing United Way organizations across North Carolina reviewed more than 40 nominations to select this year's winners, who were recognized at the annual Spirit of North Carolina Awards Luncheon held in Pinehurst on Feb. 19.

"Harris Teeter is incredibly proud of our collaboration with United Way of Central Carolinas," said Robinson. "And grateful to our generous shoppers and valued associates for their support of our Round Up campaign."

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

