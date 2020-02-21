21.02.2020 01:00:00

Harrington Global Disposes of Common Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Harrington Global Limited ("Harrington") announced that it, on behalf of Harrington Global Opportunities Fund Limited, which it manages and advises (the "Fund"), has entered into two private agreements to dispose of an aggregate of 5,305,529 Class A common shares ("Shares") of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. ("FCF"), representing approximately 13.9% of FCF's 38,182,542 issued and outstanding Shares as reported in FCF's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 21, 2019, at a price of $1.75 per Share for total consideration of $9,284,675.75 (the "Transactions").  As a result, the Fund will no longer own any securities of FCF on closing of the Transactions, which is expected to occur on or about February 24, 2020.  The Shares are being disposed of in the ordinary course of business.

FCF's head office is located at 400, 2207 - 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2S 1X1. Harrington's head office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

For additional information, or for a copy of the early warning report filed in respect of the above transactions, please contact Daniel Guy at 441-293-0960.

