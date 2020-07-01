Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020 14:07:00

HarperDB and Dianomic Systems Collaborate to Enhance Edge Industrial Solutions

DENVER, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harper DB, an enterprise-class database company, and Dianomic Systems are pleased to announce the contribution of the Harper DB Plugging for the Fledge open source framework.

Fledge is an open source framework, and community maintained by Dianomic for the industrial edge, focused on critical operations, predictive maintenance, situational awareness, and safety. Fledge is architected to integrate Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensors and modern machines with the cloud and existing "brownfield" systems like historians, DCS (Distributed Control Systems), PLC (Program Logic Controllers), and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition). All sharing a common set of administration and application APIs. Fledge's modern pluggable architecture eliminates the data silos often found in plants, factories, and mines.

With the contribution of the HarperDB storage plugin to the Fledge OSS project, companies can now leverage a true enterprise-grade data storage engine from the edge to the cloud. This capability allows companies to aggregate data from their field assets and distribute the information into enterprise applications at massive scale while providing real-time operational analytics. HarperDB's powerful edge capability, horizontal scale architecture, dynamic storage engine, and built-in parallel computing capability allow Fledge developers to tackle IIoT projects at scale simplistically and cost-effectively. 

"We are very excited about the Fledge, HarperDB collaboration because we built HarperDB as an easy to use data storage engine that can ingest disparate data types at scale while enabling real-time operational analytics without sacrificing performance or cost," said Stephen Goldberg, CEO of HarperDB. "Fledge provides an enterprise-grade Industrial IoT platform allowing end-users to quickly and easily integrate, manage, and maintain their Industry 4.0 solutions. Combining these two solutions allows customers to realize their Industry 4.0 goals."

As companies move towards Industry 4.0, they often struggle with data management as sensor data volumes increase. The Fledge project with the HarperDB plugin provides a seamless edge-based solution that collects and processes IIoT data and makes it available for various applications.  

"Dianomic is pleased to have HarperDB join the rapidly growing Fledge community, IIoT's most advanced and mature open source project," said Tom Arthur, CEO of Dianomic. "Dianomic licenses FogLAMP our commercially supported binary of Fledge along with FogMAN a management system for securing scaling and operating IIoT enterprise-wide. Together HarperDB and Dianomic are delivering state-of-the-art IIoT and machine learning solutions for the industrial edge."

Availability
The HarperDB Storage Plugin for Fledge is available on GitHub, and developers can get started with the free version of HarperDB.  

About Dianomic
The distribution of IIoT data, networking, processing, security, and storage makes developing and managing IIoT systems complex. The diversity and complexity of sensors, machines, and protocols create fragmented data silos that lose context.  Simplifying IIoT application development and operations with a ubiquitous open source platform, standards, and community is Dianomic's mission.  For more, please visit https://www.dianomic.com 

About HarperDB
HarperDB was founded in 2017 with the goal of delivering a simplified solution for developers without sacrificing scale or performance. Headquartered in Denver, CO, HarperDB's founding team has spent many years working in enterprise architecture, software integration, software development, and software sales.  HarperDB believes in providing solutions that empower customers, partners, and employees to innovate quickly and efficiently while maintaining simplicity and fostering confidence.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harperdb-and-dianomic-systems-collaborate-to-enhance-edge-industrial-solutions-301086612.html

SOURCE HarperDB

