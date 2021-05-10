SMI 11’124 -0.5%  SPI 14’288 -0.5%  Dow 34’877 0.3%  DAX 15’400 0.0%  Euro 1.0937 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’023 -0.3%  Gold 1’837 -0.2%  Bitcoin 50’955 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9005 -0.1%  Öl 68.2 -0.2% 
10.05.2021 21:10:00

HarperCollins Christian Publishing wins five 2021 Christian Book Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP) today congratulates its five 2021 Christian Book Award winners. These awards have been presented annually since 1978 by the Evangelical Christian Publishing Association (ECPA). In lieu of an in-person event, this year marked the second virtual awards ceremony, which took place on May 6, 2021, to recognize the best Christian products of the year in 12 categories.

The winning titles from HCCP are:

  • Audio – Suffer Strong written and narrated by Katherine and Jay Wolf produced by Gabe Wicks/HarperCollins Christian Publishing – (Zondervan)

  • Bibles – NIV Study Bible Fully Revised Edition – (Zondervan)

  • Bible Reference Works – The New Testament in its World: An Introduction to the History, Literature and Theology of the First Christianswritten by N.T. Wright and Michael Bird – (Zondervan Academic)

  • Devotion and Gift – How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God and Science written by Louie Giglio – (Tommy Nelson)

  • New Author – Laughing Through the Ugly Cry…and Finding Unstoppable Joy written by Dawn Barton – (Thomas Nelson) 

In addition to the five award winners, HCCP had 10 additional titles that were finalists in nine out of 12 categories.

These finalists are:

  • Bibles – NET Full Notes Edition Bible – (Thomas Nelson)

  • Biography and Memoir – I Am Restored written by Lecrae – (Zondervan)

  • Biography and Memoir – The History of Apologetics: A Biographical and Methodological Introduction written by Benjamin K. Forrest, Josh D. Chatraw, Alister E. McGrath – (Zondervan Academic)

  • Christian LivingDangerous Prayers written by Craig Groeschel – (Zondervan)

  • Devotion and Gift – More Power to You: Declarations to Break Free from Fear and Take Back Your Life written by Margaret Feinberg – (Zondervan)

  • Faith and Culture – The House that Love Built written by Sarah Jackson with Scott Sawyer – (Zondervan)

  • Faith and Culture – White Lies written by Daniel Hill – (Zondervan)

  • New Author – The Fight to Flourish written by Jennie Lusko – (Thomas Nelson)

  • Young People's Literature – Goliath Must Fall for Young Readers: Winning the Battle Against Your Giants written by Louie Giglio with Laura Fortner – (Tommy Nelson)

  • Young People's Literature – Loved and Cherished: 100 Devotions for Girls written by Lynn Cowell with Michelle Nietert, M.A., LPC-S CSC – (Zonderkidz)

"We are honored to have 15 titles recognized by the 2021 Christian Book Awards," said Mark Schoenwald, president and CEO of HCCP. "Since March of last year, our readers have been experiencing the unprecedented challenges facing the world while in lock down - away from churches and community. I believe these books were published for such a time as this - to bring light and hope into a dark year. It is a privilege to have published them."

In addition to the 2021 Christian Book Award recipients, HCCP also celebrates its longtime international bestselling author, Max Lucado, who was honored with the ECPA Pinnacle Award for his outstanding writing contributions, both to the publishing industry and to society at large. He is only the fourth recipient of this prestigious award.  HCCP has represented Lucado for 31 of his 35-years as an author. He has impacted more than 145 million lives with his books, which are printed in 45 different languages and distributed throughout 80 countries.

For more information on this year's winners and finalists please click here.

HarperCollins Christian Publishing

The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc. comprises the Thomas Nelson, Zondervan and HarperChristian Resources publishing groups and imprint, BibleGateway.com, FaithGateway.com, StudyGateway.com and ChurchSource.com. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and digital content for the Christian market space. Bible Gateway is the world's largest Christian website with more than 20 million unique visitors each month. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. with additional offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Taff       


Manager, Corporate Communications                 


tel:    615.902.2137             


web:   Chelsea.taff@harpercollins.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harpercollins-christian-publishing-wins-five-2021-christian-book-awards-301287812.html

SOURCE HarperCollins Christian Publishing

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:56 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:05 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
09:31 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
09:01 Die Kauflaune hält an
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
AstraZeneca-Aktie gibt ab: EU-Vertrag mit AstraZeneca wird nicht verlängert
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
Dow grün - US-Techwerte schwach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit