Haro Bicycles Recalls Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsa Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Injury

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Model Year 2017-2020 Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsa bicycles

Hazard: The bicycle's fork steerer tube can break, causing the rider to lose control, fall and suffer injuries.

Remedy: Repair, Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact their local Haro Bicycles dealer for a free inspection, and repair or replacement of the fork and compression plug.

Consumer Contact:

Haro Bicycles at 800-289-4276 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@masibikes.com or online at www.harobikes.com and click Helpful Links then Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 510

Description:

This recall involves the following bicycles:

2017 Masi Evoluzione Dura Ace (gloss UD carbon/blue/red)

2017 Masi Evoluzione Ultegra (gloss white/blue/red)

2017 Masi Evoluzione Ultegra Di2 (gloss black/charcoal/white)

2017 Masi Evoluzione 105 (gloss black/blue)

2017 Masi Gran Corsa (gloss black/blue/red)



2018 Masi Evoluzione Dura Ace (gloss TeXtreme carbon/solar chrome)

2018 Masi Evoluzione Ultegra (gloss grey/red-orange (Roarange))

2018 Masi Evoluzione Ultegra Di2 (gloss TeXtreme carbon/cyan)

2018 Masi Evoluzione 105 (gloss Limpet blue/black)

2018 Masi Gran Corsa (brushed alloy/black)



2019 Masi Evoluzione Dura Ace Disc (chrome/black)

2019 Masi Evoluzione Ultegra Disc (teal/fluorescent fade/carbon)

2019 Masi Evoluzione 105 Disc (satin black/gloss red)

2019 Masi Gran Corsa SL (brushed alloy/black)



2020 Masi Evoluzione Ultegra Disc (Antracite/copper)

2020 Masi Evoluzione 105 Disc (matte TeXtreme/gloss black)

2020 Masi Gran Corsa SL (brushed alloy/black)

The bicycles have carbon frames with carbon fiber forks and carbon steer tubes. The Masi logo is on the frame and forks. The model name is printed on the frame, on the front portion of the top tube.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of the bicycle forks breaking, including three reports of minor injuries including bumps, bruises and scrapes.

Sold At: Bicycle specialty stores including Sun and Ski and Erik's Bikes and Fitness stores nationwide from December 2016 through February 2021 for between $1,400 and $6,200.

Importer: Haro Bicycles, of Vista, Calif.

Manufactured in:China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process.

Release Number: 21-090

