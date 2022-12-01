SMI 11'160 0.7%  SPI 14'200 0.5%  Dow 34'590 2.2%  DAX 14'397 0.3%  Euro 0.9841 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'965 0.8%  Gold 1'768 1.1%  Bitcoin 16'167 3.0%  Dollar 0.9455 -0.8%  Öl 85.4 2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
November 2022: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Nächste Generation von Autopilot-Chips: Tesla will wohl Komponenten von Buffett-Investment TSMC beziehen
Cardano kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Jobabbau bei Amazon: Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos warnt vor teuren Neuanschaffungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

01.12.2022 01:00:00

Harness® Launches Cluster Orchestrator for Amazon EKS to Help Customers Save up to 90% on Cloud Costs

Harness Joins the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program, Bringing Harness Cluster Orchestrator to AWS Customers to Automate, Orchestrate and Realize the Cost Savings of Amazon EC2 Spot Instances

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced Harness Cluster Orchestrator to allow customers to optimize their Kubernetes cloud workload costs and realize up to 90% cloud cost savings with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS). A fully managed feature of Harness Cloud Cost Management (CCM), Harness Cluster Orchestrator brings advanced automation to orchestrate Amazon EC2 Spot instances for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) workloads, so enterprises can ensure application uptime at the lowest cost, without any manual engineering intervention. To learn more about Harness Cluster Orchestrator please visit https://harness.io/products/cloud-cost.

Harness logo (PRNewsfoto/Harness)

Harness® Launches Cluster Orchestrator for Amazon EKS to Help Customers Save up to 90% on Cloud Costs

Harness also announced it has joined the AWS Service Ready Program for Amazon EC2 Spot instances. This designation recognizes that Harness CCM with Cluster Orchestrator implements best practices and API support to successfully manage Amazon EC2 Spot instances in customers' cloud environments. Joining the Amazon EC2 Spot Service Ready Program differentiates Harness as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon EC2 Spot instances and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers, helping them benefit from Amazon EC2 Spot savings for their workloads.

"Companies need to know their cloud spend is efficient. Harness is thrilled to receive the Amazon EC2 Spot Service Ready designation and to work with AWS to drive efficient cloud spend and unleash the cost savings possible with Amazon EC2 Spot instances for our customers," said Brant Williams, VP, Partners and Alliances, Harness. "Harness Cloud Cost Management, now with the addition of the Cluster Orchestrator, will save customers money, while maintaining the required scale and availability through Amazon EC2 Spot instances."

Amazon EC2 provides a variety of instance purchase options that enable customers to optimize costs based on their workload needs. Spot instances use spare EC2 capacity that is available for less than the On-Demand price. Because Spot instances enable customers to request unused EC2 instances at steep discounts, customers can lower their Amazon EC2 costs significantly. Additionally, Spot instances are a cost-effective choice for customers that can be flexible about when their applications run and if their applications can be interrupted. For example, Spot instances are well-suited for data analysis, batch jobs, background processing, and optional tasks.

Harness Cluster Orchestrator delivers fully automated Amazon EC2 Spot instance orchestration and automation, following AWS best practices, allowing customers to save up to 90% on their cloud costs. Harness Cluster Orchestrator closes the gap on compute availability guarantees to increase Amazon EC2 Spot instance deployment across production workloads and proactively manages cluster resources, so engineers do not have to manually do so. When receiving an Amazon EC2 Spot instance interruption notice from AWS, Harness Cluster Orchestrator automatically provisions an alternate Amazon EC2 Spot instance that has available capacity, enough resources to run the pods, and the least likelihood of future interruptions. Harness Cluster Orchestrator temporarily switches from Spot to On-Demand when Amazon EC2 Spot instance capacity is unavailable to maintain availability and avoid running under-capacity. During this fallback from Amazon EC2 Spot to On-Demand, the Harness Cluster Orchestrator continuously monitors for available Amazon EC2 Spot capacity and when it finds available capacity, does a reverse fallback to Amazon EC2 Spot. This process is fully automated, with no manual intervention required.

Advanced provides Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), People Management and vertical market software solutions to over 22,000 global customers. "Amazon EC2 Spot instances and Harness Cloud Cost Management are effective ways to save on compute costs while maintaining an elastic workload," said Jay Patel, Head of DevOps (IaaS) at Advanced. "In today's economic climate, cost savings matter more than ever, and we look forward to the benefits of Cluster Orchestrator to expand the use cases for cost savings and automating processes, while providing the uptime we require."

About Harness

Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™, provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to rapidly release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness Inc. is based in San Francisco. More on Twitter @harnessio and at harness.io.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harness-launches-cluster-orchestrator-for-amazon-eks-to-help-customers-save-up-to-90-on-cloud-costs-301690863.html

SOURCE Harness

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

30.11.22 Vontobel: Ölpreise im Sinkflug
30.11.22 Turbulenzen bei Airbus?
30.11.22 KeyInvest Product News
30.11.22 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
30.11.22 SMI geht erneut die Puste aus
30.11.22 DAX – Alle Augen sind auf Peking gerichtet
29.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
29.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
29.11.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Swisscom, UBS
29.11.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: DWS – Gilles Boitel | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'590.63 19.58 BPSSMU
Short 11'846.72 13.61 XSSMTU
Short 12'323.54 8.58 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'159.88 30.11.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'716.89 19.93 IWSSMU
Long 10'441.19 13.44 A5SSMU
Long 10'031.33 9.00 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt auf neues Tief: Verkaufsdruck bei Bezugsrechten - Vertrauen der Anleger in Credit Suisse sinkt
Weitere Abflüsse: Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Tiefflug weiter fort
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden
UBS wirbt laut Verwaltungsratspräsident Credit Suisse nicht aktiv Kunden ab - UBS-Aktie im Minus
Powell-Rede sorgt für Kaufinteresse: Wall Street steigt letztlich deutlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Fed-Chef Powell will Zinsen langsamer als bislang erhöhen - Im Dezember wohl Zinsschritt von 50 Basispunkten
NIO Aktie News: Hausse bei NIO am Mittag
Credit Suisse-Aktie erstmals unter 3 Franken: Fed dürfte Geldstrafen und Auflagen verhängen - Abgang der Bezugsrechte
Krypto-Feind Charlie Munger schiesst gegen FTX-Debakel
Goldpreis: Fed-Chef Powell sorgt für erhöhte Spannung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.