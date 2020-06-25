25.06.2020 23:12:00

Harness Horse Association joins the OFA

CAMPBELLVILLE, ON, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Harness Horse Association (OHHA) is happy to announce that the board of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) has accepted their request to become an organizational member. The OFA is involved in every aspect of farm business and rural life as the voice of Ontario's farmers. The OFA has been the voice of farmers in Ontario for over 80 years. OFA provides 51 localized County Federations of Agriculture for strong leadership and local representation. It includes 31 organizational members and affiliates representing a majority of Ontario's commodities. "We are pleased that the board has accepted our application to become members, stated Jim Whelan President of OHHA. OHHA has worked with the OFA over the years and with many of our members already OFA members as well; it made sense to establish this formal relationship." OFA is in regular communication with elected officials from all levels of Government and along with the efforts of OHHA will help raise awareness of the importance of the horse breeding and racing industries and all of the related jobs and economic activity that they generate.

The OFA provides a number of benefits to individual members and OHHA strongly encourages our members to take advantage of the resources that are available through an individual membership in the organization. To see the benefits of OFA membership click on the following link.  https://ofa.on.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Top-10-Reasons-to-Join-OFA_Updated-Dec-2019.pdf

"OHHA has a long relationship with the OFA and I look forward to working collaboratively with President Keith Currie and the entire team at the federation," stated Whelan.

Follow the attached link for more information on the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

 https://ofa.on.ca/

SOURCE Ontario Harness Horse Association

