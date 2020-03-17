Hargray Launches Special Programs To Support Remote Learning For Grades K-12 And College Students In The Southeast And Joins FCC In Pledge To "Keep Americans Connected"

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic increasingly impacts families and businesses across the Southeast, Hargray is partnering with educators, including Beaufort County Schools, to ensure students have the necessary Internet connectivity to continue their studies during school closings. Hargray announced today programs to support remote learning for students in grades K-12 and college. To ease the strain in this challenging time, effective immediately:

Hargray will offer free Internet service for 60 days to households in its service area with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Hargray Internet subscription. To learn more about this program, and to enroll, please visit www.hargray.com/freeinternet

Hargray will also offer discounted Internet speed upgrades to existing customers to ensure they have the necessary bandwidth to accommodate higher Internet usage in their homes during this time. Current customers interested in increasing their Internet speeds should please call 877-427-4729.

Hargray will also offer discounted packages to new customers without K-12 or college students. To learn more about these offers, please call 877-427-4729.

Hargray is also proud to announce it has joined the "Keep Americans Connected" pledge launched by the Federal Communications Commission and in doing so has committed to waive late fees and not terminate service to residential or small business customers that are unable to pay their bills due to economic circumstances related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Finally, Hargray is taking steps to keep its colleagues and customers safe and healthy. In addition to avoiding non-essential travel and encouraging colleagues to work from home, Hargray is placing hand sanitizers throughout the company's offices, retail stores and vehicles, ensuring that janitorial services conform to the EPA's guidelines for use against coronavirus, and is continuing to assess and appropriately adjust its supply chain to ensure business continuity. Along these lines, the company is providing colleagues tools to work remotely and is taking measures to help protect colleagues and customers as colleagues continue to install and maintain customers' communications services.

About Hargray

Founded in 1947, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers advanced fiber-optic technology and service to residential and business customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com

