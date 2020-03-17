17.03.2020 01:30:00

Hargray Launches Special Programs To Support Remote Learning For Grades K-12 And College Students In The Southeast And Joins FCC In Pledge To "Keep Americans Connected"

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic increasingly impacts families and businesses across the Southeast, Hargray is partnering with educators, including Beaufort County Schools, to ensure students have the necessary Internet connectivity to continue their studies during school closings.  Hargray announced today programs to support remote learning for students in grades K-12 and college.  To ease the strain in this challenging time, effective immediately: 

(PRNewsfoto/Hargray Communications)

  • Hargray will offer free Internet service for 60 days to households in its service area with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Hargray Internet subscription. To learn more about this program, and to enroll, please visit www.hargray.com/freeinternet
  • Hargray will also offer discounted Internet speed upgrades to existing customers to ensure they have the necessary bandwidth to accommodate higher Internet usage in their homes during this time. Current customers interested in increasing their Internet speeds should please call 877-427-4729.
  • Hargray will also offer discounted packages to new customers without K-12 or college students. To learn more about these offers, please call 877-427-4729.

Hargray is also proud to announce it has joined the "Keep Americans Connected" pledge launched by the Federal Communications Commission and in doing so has committed to waive late fees and not terminate service to residential or small business customers that are unable to pay their bills due to economic circumstances related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Finally, Hargray is taking steps to keep its colleagues and customers safe and healthy.  In addition to avoiding non-essential travel and encouraging colleagues to work from home, Hargray is placing hand sanitizers throughout the company's offices, retail stores and vehicles, ensuring that janitorial services conform to the EPA's guidelines for use against coronavirus, and is continuing to assess and appropriately adjust its supply chain to ensure business continuity.  Along these lines, the company is providing colleagues tools to work remotely and is taking measures to help protect colleagues and customers as colleagues continue to install and maintain customers' communications services. 

About Hargray
Founded in 1947, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers advanced fiber-optic technology and service to residential and business customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hargray-launches-special-programs-to-support-remote-learning-for-grades-k-12-and-college-students-in-the-southeast-and-joins-fcc-in-pledge-to-keep-americans-connected-301025211.html

SOURCE Hargray Communications

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
16.03.20
Ölpreise weiter im freien Fall
16.03.20
Vontobel: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.03.20
Börsianer zwischen Panik und Hoffnung
16.03.20
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
16.03.20
Es bleibt ungemütlich
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
OSRAM-Übernahme könnte für ams mit Corona-Krise schwierig werden - ams-Aktie unter grossem Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Ölpreise weiter im freien Fall
Sonova-Aktie büsst ein: Sonova setzt sein laufendes Aktienrückkaufprogramm wegen Coronavirus aus
SMI setzt sich deutlich von den Tiefstständen ab
Apple entscheidet, alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen - Aktie unter Druck
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: SMI fällt weiter zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt dämmte die anfangs herben Verluste im Verlauf ein. Der deutsche Leitindex erholte sich ebenfalls etwas. An der Wall Street lösten sich die Indizes zwar von ihren Tiefs, schlossen aber dennoch deutlich tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten ebenfalls deutliche Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB