Hargray Acquires Kingsland Cable / Internet

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargray Communications announced today an agreement to acquire Kings Bay Communications, Inc., an Internet and cable TV provider based in Kingsland, Camden County, Georgia. The transaction expands Hargray's network in the Southeast and positions the company to offer residential and commercial customers in the region a more robust suite of communications services.

"On behalf of our more than 650 colleagues, we are pleased to welcome Kingsland Cable into the Hargray family. Our purpose is to fuel the growth of southeastern communities like Kingsland and the surrounding areas by making the fastest broadband speeds available with superior local service that other industry providers simply do not deliver," said Hargray Chairman & CEO, Michael Gottdenker.

David Armistead, Senior Vice President of Hargray Communications, noted, "We look forward to building upon the network and communications services offered by Don Trednick and his family since 1978. Like Hargray, Kingsland Cable has an excellent reputation built on traditional values and neighborly service. We look forward to the opportunity to join, serve, and engage with local residents and businesses. We intend to invest heavily in the Kingsland Cable network to deliver the same high-quality suite of residential and commercial services along with unparalleled customer support that we are known for in South Carolina and Georgia."

Don Trednick, cable pioneer and founder of the privately held company, added, "My family owned and operated Kingsland Cable for 41 years, always putting our subscribers' priorities first. As we look toward the future, it is our belief that Hargray's larger scale and unique combination of technological expertise and community focus makes them the best possible choice to provide advanced telecommunications services to our community while maintaining the personal touch that our customers value. This acquisition is a win for Hargray, Kingsland Cable customers and employees, and for our local community."

Over the next several months, Hargray will invest in Kingsland Cable's network to provide next-generation products and services to its residential customers including 1 Gbps high speed Internet, wall to wall Wi-Fi, Hargray TV with access to premium HD channels and streaming content, and home phone services. Business customers will enjoy enhanced data, voice, and video services including Hosted Unified Communications, Metro-Ethernet, Symmetrical and Asymmetrical Internet, and video services customized for various commercial applications.

Hargray will integrate the network and billing systems over the next few months to improve the services available to customers. We will communicate with customers throughout this process; until the transition is complete, existing Kingsland Cable customers will continue to receive the same services and should continue to pay their bills as in the past.

Kingsland Cable customers seeking more information about Hargray are encouraged to visit www.hargray.com/kingsland to view recent news and get answers to frequently asked questions or customers may visit the Kingsland store located at 220 E. King Avenue or call 912.729.3777 to speak with a member of our dedicated local customer care team.

About Hargray

Founded in 1949, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.

About Kingsland Cable

For 41 years, Kingsland Cable has provided cable TV and Internet services in Kingsland and Camden County, Georgia. Going forward, Hargray will maintain our office at 220 E King Avenue, where Joel Trednick will continue as interim manager. The office and field staff will remain in place. We wish to thank our valued customers for their business over the last four decades.

