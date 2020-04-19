+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
19.04.2020 14:55:00

Hargol FoodTech Completes $3 Million Investment Round for Commercially Grown Grasshoppers for Alternative Protein

MISGAV, Israel, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargol FoodTech, ("Hargol") a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group  (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), announced today that it completed a financing round of $3 million from existing shareholders, Singaporean-based Sirius Venture Capital and Netherlands-based SLJ Investment Partners.

Hargol FoodTech a world leader in commercial grasshopper farming has developed an innovative farm system for high-quality and sustainable grasshopper protein production.  Edible insects are gaining momentum as a high-protein, low-cost alternative that is efficient to produce and requires minimal resources compared to other protein-rich foods.

Hargol FoodTech took up the challenge of providing a superior protein alternative based on its proven technology and optimized methods of growing grasshoppers quickly and under sanitary conditions. The Company proved that its grasshoppers contain more than 70% protein, all essential amino acids, and high levels of omega-3 and omega-6.

"With incredible interest from the market in our new line of theological food products – Biblical Protein, we are excited by the opportunity to offer a combination of modern, healthy and sustainable innovative food products that are connected to humanity's origin," remarked Dror Tamir, CEO of Hargol.

The funds raised in this round will be used to expand Hargol's production capacity including a new production facility and launch the Biblical Protein products line.

Founder and Managing Director of Sirius, Eugene Wong, commented, "The world is looking to reinvent dietary habits to cope with double the demand for protein as the global population increases by 2050. To address this global concern, Hargol is on an insect-to-food mission to produce grasshoppers as an alternative protein source. This represents an immense untapped market at the intersection of this issue. This follow-on investment after funding in the pre-seed and seed rounds demonstrates Sirius' confidence in Hargol."

About Sirius Venture Capital Pte Ltd

Sirius Venture Capital Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based venture capital and entrepreneurial finance company with vested interest in F&B companies in the areas of food production, supply chain and consumption. Sirius has expanded its portfolio to include food delivery businesses through its venture in Lalamove and has invested further upstream to include overseas food tech companies. Sirius' placement in food tech is aligned with the company's investment direction of seizing emerging opportunities in the food domain, as well as for overseas food tech companies to make Singapore their base to expand into Asia, therein transforming Singapore into a leading food and nutrition hub in Asia.

About Hargol FoodTech

Hargol FoodTech is a world leader in grasshoppers farming. The company has developed optimized methods and technology to enable growing grasshoppers quickly and under sanitary conditions for a reliable, sustainable, and quality protein source. Hargol FoodTech's product lines include grasshopper protein powder, supplements and meat replacement products. Hargol FoodTech has won multiple awards, among them President of Israel "Changing the World", SEAL sustainability award, TLV Startup Challenge, Get in the Ring Global, Green Impact Summit.

Media contact:

Dror Tamir, CEO Hargol FoodTech
Mail: dror@hargol.com
Phone: +972-52-890-7856

 

SOURCE Hargol FoodTech

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Laut Goldman Sachs-Analysten dürften die US-Aktien ihre Talfahrt nicht weiter fortsetzen
Corona-Pandemie: Kann die Krise den Goldpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben?
Tesla beteiligt sich an Pilotprojekt zu Blockchain-Anwendung
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB