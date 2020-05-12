Harford Bank Announces Change In Location And Format Of 2020 Annual Meeting To Be Held On May 20, 2020

ABERDEEN, Md., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Bank (OTC: HFBK), a Maryland commercial bank, issued the following letter to stockholders:

May 7, 2020

Dear Stockholders of Harford Bank:

Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Maryland Governor Lawrence J. Hogan's Stay-at-Home Order that, among other things, prohibits gatherings in Maryland of more than 10 people, the Board of Directors of Harford Bank has changed the location and format of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Harford Bank (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will still be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, but it will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

Stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting, and may do so by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/220627991 and entering the following passcode, all lowercase: harford2020. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card or voting instruction form. You may vote during the Annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.

If you hold your shares through a broker, bank or other nominee (that is, in "street name"), then your broker, bank or other nominee is the stockholder of record and such nominee might not be able to vote your shares unless you provide it with voting instructions. You should instruct your broker, bank or other nominee to vote your shares by following the instructions that your broker, bank or other nominee provided when it sent the Company's proxy materials to you. You may not vote shares held in street name by returning a proxy card directly to Harford Bank or by voting at the annual meeting unless you obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank or other nominee.

Please note that Harford Bank's Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, definitive proxy statement and proxy card that were filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on April 11, 2020 and distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format of the Annual Meeting. You may continue to use that proxy card to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

If you have already voted your shares and you do not want to change your vote, then you do not need to take any further action and your vote will be counted at the Annual Meeting. We encourage you to attend the Annual Meeting via the virtual meeting as described above.

Michael F. Allen

President

