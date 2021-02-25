Hardware Industry | BizVibe Adds New Hardware Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

|
25.02.2021 19:30:00
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their hardware manufacturer industry group.
Discover 700+ company profiles for hardware manufacturers on BizVibe. Browse company profiles for free
Companies listed under the NAICS category of hardware manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing metal hardware such as metal hinges, metal handles, keys, and locks (except coin-operated, time locks). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with hardware manufacturing companies from all over the world.
More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/Hardware-Manufacturing/
BizVibe's Hardware Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:
Detailed company profiles, spanning across 60+ countries
10+ related product and service categories
Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 700+ hardware manufacturing company profiles which span across 60+ countries:
- Hardware manufacturers in the USA: 200+ company profiles
- Hardware manufacturers in the UK: 150+ company profiles
- Hardware manufacturers in Canada: 40+ company profiles
- Hardware manufacturers in India: 40+ company profiles
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all hardware manufacturing into 10+ product and service categories including:
- Towel rails and rings
- Hinges
- Electric locks
- Bed casters
- Doorknobs
View all related product and service categories
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within hardware manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Manufacturing Industry Companies
The hardware manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:
- Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing
- Plastic Product Manufacturing
- Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing
- Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
- Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills
View all manufacturing categories
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
Contact:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hardware-industry--bizvibe-adds-new-hardware-companies-which-can-be-discovered-and-tracked-301235274.html
SOURCE BizVibe
