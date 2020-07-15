15.07.2020 00:13:00

Hardbacon secures funding to develop artificial intelligence capable of predicting changes in the stock market

MONTREAL, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardbacon is pleased to announce that it will receive consulting services and has obtained conditional funding of $50,000 for an artificial intelligence research and development project to predict stock prices. The grant is part of the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Hardbacon, a mobile budgeting and investment tracking app, is currently developing a stock rating system, which will leverage artificial intelligence to help investors pick stocks.

Ratings generated by artificial intelligence will appear in Hardbacon's mobile application, and will also be made available under license to financial institutions wishing to use these ratings or to offer them to their customers.

"Many Hardbacon users asked us to tell them what to invest in", explained Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. Until now we had refused, until one of our employees presented us with a promising academic article that he had written about the possibility of using artificial intelligence to generate predictive ratings. We are grateful that the NRC IRAP has agreed to support this project."

For more information, contact:

Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon; 514-250-3255; julien@hardbacon.com

To learn more about Hardbacon, visit our website : https://hardbacon.ca/

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Hardbacon or Bacon Financial Technologies Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the information, product or service. Please check with a Registered Investment Adviser or Certified Financial Planner before making any investment.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon strives to help Canadians make better financial decisions. The company, which obtained $1.1 million in funding, markets a mobile application that enables subscribers to create a plan, a budget and to analyze their investments. The mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, can link to bank and investment accounts for more than 100 Canadian financial institutions.

Press Contact:

Julien Brault
5142503255
https://hardbacon.ca/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hardbacon-secures-funding-to-develop-artificial-intelligence-capable-of-predicting-changes-in-the-stock-market-301093465.html

SOURCE Hardbacon

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 357.40
1.71 %
Swiss Re 75.68
1.67 %
UBS Group 11.34
1.25 %
CS Group 10.08
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.30
0.96 %
Lonza Grp 538.00
-0.81 %
Novartis 81.50
-0.83 %
Alcon 53.02
-0.90 %
CieFinRichemont 62.60
-1.11 %
Roche Hldg G 331.55
-1.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
14.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Attraktive single BRCs auf HelloFresh
14.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit herben Abschlägen
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Bären lasten auf Meyer Burger
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones tendieret fester. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB