Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast Wins the Best for Families in Malaysia at the Prestigious TripZilla Excellence Awards 2019

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast proudly announces its latest win at the prestigious TripZilla Excellence Awards 2019. The title of Best for Families in Malaysia was at the recently concluded Awards, following an intensive round of online voting by travel aficionados and enthusiasts.

The annual TripZilla Excellence Awards honors the finest travel companies that deliver the most stellar experiences and propel the industry to greater heights. Now on its fifth year, the Awards continues to recognize the achievements of these organizations and brands and endorses them as market leaders who set the benchmark to which all others aspire.

It is with great pleasure that Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast accepts this accolade as it fortifies the brand's status as an industry trailblazer. The win also highlights the esteemed recognition of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast's work by TripZilla, Southeast Asia's leading digital travel media that reaches more than 25 million travelers every month.

"Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast is honored to be awarded the Best for Families in Malaysia at the prestigious TripZilla Excellence Awards 2019 after we recently celebrated the Grand Opening of our hotel," said Clinton Lovell, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast. "We take this opportunity to thank all the raving Hard Rock fans for their support and we look forward to continuing to provide amplified service and authentic experiences that rock!"

With 365 music-inspired rooms and suites with balconies, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast provide array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including The Sound of Your Stay® music program that includes a complimentary Crosley turntable or rock out in their room with a Fender guitar. There is also the Rock Om in-room yoga program, allowing for guests to relax, refresh and find their zen. Additionally, the property offers a Rock Shop® selling all brand merchandise, and a Roxity Kids Club®, as well as a full-service Rock Spa®, featuring Rhythm & Motion® - the world's first fully immersive music-centric spa. Plus, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast features an iconic music memorabilia collection featuring artists like Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

The property is sure to please all palates with a variety of food and beverage offerings, including the brand's signature Sessions, an all-day dining restaurant with a world of contemporary flavors. The Elephant and The Butterfly is the resort's poolside bar and grill, presenting Latin American-inspired cuisine in a picturesque setting. Another brand signature, Constant Grind®, allows guests to stop by during any time of day to pick-up a light refreshment or caffeine boost. Guests can also head to GMT+8, the chic lobby bar, inspired by timepieces and time zones, is the perfect atmosphere for socializing or chilling out to daily live music with a signature cocktail in hand.

For more information or to book a stay at Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, visit hardrockhotels.com/desaru-coast.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

