Harbour Air and magniX Announce Successful Flight of World's First Commercial Electric Airplane

Inaugural flight is the first step in becoming the world's first all-electric commercial fleet

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour Air, North America's largest seaplane airline and magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the successful flight of the world's first all-electric commercial aircraft. The successful flight of the ePlane, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver magnified by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system, took place on the Fraser River at Harbour Air Seaplanes terminal in Richmond (YVR South) this morning. The plane was piloted by Harbour Air CEO and founder Greg McDougall. This historic flight signifies the start of the third era in aviation – the electric age.

"Today, we made history," said Greg McDougall, CEO and founder of Harbour Air Seaplanes. "I am incredibly proud of Harbour Air's leadership role in re-defining safety and innovation in the aviation and seaplane industry. Canada has long held an iconic role in the history of aviation, and to be part of this incredible world-first milestone is something we can all be really proud of."

Earlier this year, Harbour Air announced its partnership with magniX and the company's intention to build the world's first completely electric commercial seaplane fleet. The magni500, which was unveiled at the Paris Air Show in June, 2019, is a high-power-density electric propulsion system that provides a clean and efficient way to power airplanes. Today that plan took flight and became a reality.

"In December 1903, the Wright Brothers launched a new era of transportation—the aviation age—with the first flight of a powered aircraft. Today, 116 years later, with the first flight of an all-electric powered commercial aircraft, we launched the electric era of aviation," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. "The transportation industry and specifically the aviation segment that has been, for the most part, stagnant since the late 1930s, is ripe for a massive disruption. Now we are proving that low-cost, environmentally friendly, commercial electric air travel can be a reality in the very near future."

magniX and Harbour Air will now begin the certification and approval process for the propulsion system and the retrofitting of aircraft. Once the certification is complete, the rest of the fleet can be magnified with magniX's all-electric propulsion technology.

To see images and videos of the world's first all-electric commercial aircraft flight, please visit the media kit.

About Harbour Air

Founded in 1982 with two small seaplanes, Harbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline — and the first to be fully carbon-neutral. The company's international seaplane service, which originally began as a service for the forestry industry in B.C., is now a quintessential west coast experience. With a showcase fleet of more than 40 aircraft, Harbour Air offers up to 300 daily scheduled flights, scenic tours, adventure packages, and private flights. With 12 scheduled destinations connecting downtown Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle (WA), Nanaimo, Tofino, Whistler, Richmond (YVR South), Sechelt, Salt Spring Island, Pitt Meadows, Maple Bay and Comox, B.C. born Harbour Air welcomes 500,000 passengers every year. For more information, visit www.harbourair.com.

About magniX

Headquartered in Redmond, WA with engineering facilities in Redmond and in Australia, magniX is dedicated to connecting communities by enabling an era of affordable and clean commercial air travel with all-electric propulsion. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary solutions including the 375HP and 750HP all-electric propulsion systems – with increased efficiency and zero emissions. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero.

