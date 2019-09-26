26.09.2019 19:03:00

Harbor Wholesale Foods Establishes Subsidiary Harbor Foodservice to Service the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry

LACEY, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Wholesale Foods headquartered in Lacey, WA, establishes new company, Harbor Foodservice, a stand-alone entity exclusively focused on the restaurant and hospitality industry in the Northwest.  Both companies will be wholly owned subsidiaries of the Erickson Family holding company, Harbor Foods Group.  Harbor Foodservice will acquire a significant portion of FSA's Seattle operations and the Kent distribution center from US Foods, as part of conditional approval from the FTC to proceed with closing the SGA Food Group acquisition.

Justin Erickson, Harbor Foods Group CEO, states, "We have an incredible opportunity to lead the industry with the most talented team of foodservice professionals joining us from FSA."  FSA's Seattle entire executive leadership team lead by President Randy Irvine, and their talented associates will lead Harbor Foodservice.  Like Harbor Wholesale, Harbor Foodservice will be "Obsessed" with the success of their customers.  The leadership team at Harbor Foodservice has a long-standing history of doing what it takes to exceed customer expectations. 

"Our associates in our Kent Distribution Center are excited and ready to merge the best of both companies.  The similarities between us starts with employing the best team members in the industry, and the shared desire to serve customers better than anyone else," said Randy Irvine, Harbor Foodservice future President.

Harbor Foodservice will offer similar products, programs, and technology solutions that customers have come to love with FSA.  Over time, Harbor will make subtle enhancements to current programs, investing capital into team, technology, and an expansive portfolio of products that fit Northwest demands.  "We are your local resource for solutions that fit the unique needs of foodservice establishments in the Northwest," said Irvine.

While Harbor Foodservice will operate as an independent business, the two companies will gain influence and strength through their culture (founded in 96 years of history), and the tradition of treating team members and customers as family.  Harbor and FSA bring together two of the highest performing teams in foodservice distribution.  Collectively, their experience and knowledge bring incredible energy and creative solutions. 

Under Harbor Foods Group, Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice will leverage combined annual sales approaching $1B with three distribution facilities driving efficient purchasing, logistics, and the highest level of service that their customers have come to expect.  "We look forward to serving the industry with an experienced team of foodservice experts, family culture, Northwest roots, and efficient operations," said Justin Erickson.  

Taber Lee
Director of Marketing 
Harbor Wholesale Foods
taberl@harborwholesale.com 
(800) 624.3614 ext. 1363

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-wholesale-foods-establishes-subsidiary-harbor-foodservice-to-service-the-restaurant-and-hospitality-industry-300926347.html

SOURCE Harbor Wholesale Foods

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:18
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
13:30
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB