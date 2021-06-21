Harbor Group International Sells Suburban Miami Multifamily Community

|
21.06.2021 19:01:00
MIAMI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced today the sale of City Center on 7th, a Class A, 700-unit apartment community in suburban Miami, for $222.65 million. HGI purchased the property in 2017 for $158.5 million and upon acquisition invested an additional $2.65 million in interior maintenance and upgrades.
Located within the Pembroke Pines submarket, City Center on 7th is within walking distance to a mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues, including the Pembroke Lakes Mall and The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, an outdoor lifestyle center. The community is also near the Miramar Park of Commerce, an industrial and business park featuring more than 5.4 million square feet of commercial space and housing several employers to the area.
"HGI's extensive ownership and operating history in South Florida enabled us to leverage our market expertise to execute a successful business plan and generate strong returns on this investment," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "The influx of business relocations to South Florida and resulting demand in high-quality multifamily assets for residents demonstrates HGI's ability to identify and invest in high value markets and present competitive opportunities to our investors."
Built in two phases in 2014 and 2015, the property features a strong amenity package including a LEED Certified Gold clubhouse, resort style beach entry pool, fitness center, business center, demonstration kitchen, game room, private garages, storage units and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
About Harbor Group International
Harbor Group International, LLC, including its affiliates, is a private real estate and real estate related investment and management firm which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $13.5 billion. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company's real estate holdings include 4.3 million square feet of commercial properties and 48,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com.
Media Contacts:
Morgan McGinnis
mmcginnis@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-group-international-sells-suburban-miami-multifamily-community-301316538.html
SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC
