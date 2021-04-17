 Happy Ramadan 2021: ONEMT to Launch Exclusive Revenge of Sultans Edition with Special offers | 17.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Happy Ramadan 2021: ONEMT to Launch Exclusive Revenge of Sultans Edition with Special offers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEMT, a leading mobile game developer, is celebrating Ramadan with its hit mobile real-time strategy game (RTS), Revenge of Sultans, from April 13May 16.

Taking the theme "#Enjoy Ramadan with the Revenge of Sultans", Revenge of Sultans will launch a Ramadan edition that includes special holiday features that bestow an elegant and festive atmosphere to the game's community spaces, livestreams, and Facebook page. The new Ramadan features include:

  • Ramadan Castle 2021: Obtain a lovely, sparkling Ramadan castle box by killing monsters and seizing resources, then activate the gem to unleash spectacular effects
  • Ramadan Feast: Collect ingredients for an epic Ramadan feast together with friends, while collecting the rich rewards up for grabs
  • Ramadan 2021 Giveaway: Sign in every day during the event for a chance to win up to US$500, as well as other rewards
  • Please stay tuned for more fun and rewards, download Revenge of Sultans here: https://app.adjust.com/rlj5evs

Top gaming influencer @ABOFLAH will work with ONEMT to launch a Ramadan video on April 17 and celebrate the holiday together. Revenge of Sultans is also teaming up with social media platforms TikTok, Snapchat, and more to hold special Ramadan activities. The TikTok challenge invites fans to record special #RamadanMoments for a spectacular prize. Meanwhile, a special Snapchat filter will let game-lovers act out preparations for Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast. Plus, there will be prizes for following and interacting on the game's livestreams. Fans will also be able to participate in the activities in offline Huawei stores, with the chance to win Huawei smartphones!

Fans can join in the fun by visiting the official Revenge of Sultans Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/slateen.

About ONEMT

Founded in 2015, ONEMT has been at the forefront of the game development industry. From its humble beginnings, ONEMT rapidly evolved into a leading mobile game developer in the Middle East and has since expanded into the global market, with an extensive game portfolio offering the global gaming community a diversified and rich experience. With its strong teams in development, operations and customer service, ONEMT is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the mobile gaming industry for years to come.

For media enquiries, please contact: dicky.wang@onemt.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488443/ONEMT.mp4

 

