05.11.2020 05:43:00

Happiest Minds announces appointments of Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director

SEATTLE, LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE:HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following at its meeting held on November 4th, 2020.

 

 

  • Appointment of Joseph Anantharaju as Executive Vice Chairman
  • Appointment of Venkatraman Narayanan as Managing Director & CFO

The Board has accepted the resignation of Avneet Singh Kochar, Non-Executive Director with effect from closing hours of November 4th, 2020.  He was a Director representing CMDB II, erstwhile investor in the Company.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said "We are thankful for Avneet's valuable contributions on the Board particularly for supporting Happiest Minds through the IPO process and we wish him the very best."

With the above changes, the composition of the Happiest Minds Board of Directors is as follows:

  • Anita Ramachandran: Independent Director
  • Ashok Soota: Executive Chairman
  • Joseph Anantharaju: Executive Vice Chairman
  • Rajendra Kumar: Independent Director
  • Shubha Rao Mayya: Independent Director
  • Venkatraman Narayanan: Managing Director & CFO

The Key Management Personnel (KMPs) of the company are Ashok Soota, Joseph Anantharaju, Venkatraman Narayanan and Praveen Kumar Darshankar, Vice President & Head of Legal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

Media Contact:
media@happiestminds.com

Investor Relations:
IR@happiestminds.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327416/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg 

 

pagehit