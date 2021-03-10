SMI 10’910 0.5%  SPI 13’690 0.4%  Dow 32’265 1.4%  DAX 14’540 0.7%  Euro 1.1082 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’820 0.9%  Gold 1’720 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’915 4.0%  Dollar 0.9305 0.3%  Öl 67.3 -0.1% 
10.03.2021 18:49:00

HAP Names Richard Trembowicz Vice President of Provider Network Management

DETROIT, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic initiative to strengthen and engage its health care provider network, Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has hired Richard Trembowicz to serve as vice president of provider network management.  Trembowicz is charged with growing, engaging and supporting HAP's network of health care providers, which will drive value for HAP members by increasing provider options and services.  Trembowicz will support HAP's relationship with providers, and manage contracting, provider data integrity, credentialing, and value-based contracting.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Alliance Plan)

"Over the past few years, HAP has expanded into key markets across Michigan, leveraging strategic partnerships with providers along the way that has allowed us to provide affordable, quality care to our members," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO of HAP. "Bringing someone of Rich's caliber on board to steward increased engagement and the overall growth of our provider network is a crucial component to our commitment to improving health outcomes for Michiganders."

Prior to joining HAP, Trembowicz served as an associate principal with ECG Management Consultants in Boston, focusing on payer-provider strategy.  During his tenure at ECG, he supported several projects for HAP and worked extensively on provider network optimization for other health plans.  He also has extensive experience in large employer plan design and health benefit management, having led initiatives to restructure health benefit plan design and network configuration for employer plans with up to 40,000 members. 

"I'm looking forward to getting started at HAP and using my experience to build strong relationships with Michigan providers. With price transparency shining a spotlight on high unit prices, our contracting focus will be on helping providers maximize contract value where we have aligned interests including alternative payment arrangements, patient growth and incentives for improving quality and accurate data collection," Trembowicz said.

Before ECG, Trembowicz served as vice president of business development for Centene/Celtic in Chicago. An attorney, Trembowicz started his career working with several law firms, which led him to focus on business planning for early-stage companies.  He holds a Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in biology from Harvard College. He is a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bar Association. 

About Health Alliance Plan
Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hap-names-richard-trembowicz-vice-president-of-provider-network-management-301244837.html

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan

