27.07.2020 20:10:00

HANYC Foundation Announces Minority Leadership in Hospitality Scholarship

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HANYC Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hotel Association of New York City, has announced a new scholarship dedicated to the advancement of minorities into leadership roles in the hospitality industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Hotel Association of New York C)

The HANYC Minority Leadership in Hospitality Scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a course of study in a culinary or hospitality program during the Foundation's Annual Scholarship Awards ceremony in August at the Madison Avenue Courtyard of Lotte New York Palace. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williamswill present the award.

In a joint statement, Hermann Elger, HANYC Foundation's Chairman and Managing Director of Baccarat New York, and Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City, said: "Ensuring equality of opportunity within the hospitality industry is critical mission of the HANYC Foundation. These annual scholarships will go to deserving students who embody the values of diversity, fairness, social responsibility and accountability we expect from future leaders in the hotel business."

HANYC Foundation's Scholarship Awards are for children of employees working in any HANYC member hotel who are not eligible for other industry scholarships. The applications undergo a rigorous evaluation with all aspects of a student's profile taken into consideration.

In addition to providing educational opportunities, HANYC Foundation works to provide anti-human trafficking training for HANYC members and their staff, and to provide complimentary hotel stays to individuals and families during times of unanticipated hardship and crisis.

Founded in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanyc-foundation-announces-minority-leadership-in-hospitality-scholarship-301100409.html

SOURCE Hotel Association of New York City Foundation

