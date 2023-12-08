Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'974 -0.3%  SPI 14'329 -0.3%  Dow 36'117 0.2%  DAX 16'629 -0.2%  Euro 0.9453 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'474 -0.2%  Gold 2'028 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'824 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8754 0.1%  Öl 74.4 0.2% 
08.12.2023 01:27:00

Hanwha Aerospace Awarded $2.4 Billion Contract by Australia for 129 Infantry Fighting Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Aerospace today announced that its subsidiary, Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA), has signed a $2.4 billion (USD) contract with the Australian government for the delivery of 129 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), including the development and delivery of the training system components and support system components.

This contract marks a historic milestone as it represents the first instance in which a South Korean defense company has successfully developed defense solutions for the Australian Army, a member of AUKUS. This accomplishment underscores Hanwha's technical prowess as well as its ability to forge strategic partnerships, integrating solutions to meet the evolving defense requirements.

The program will see all 129 vehicles manufactured in Australia, with vehicle deliveries to begin in 2027 and have the fleet delivered in full by 2028.

"Hanwha Aerospace is pleased to see the contract for the Redback IFV now in place to deliver this world leading capability," said Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace. "The order represents a further strengthening of the Hanwha presence in Australia next to the AS9 and AS10 Huntsman vehicles under LAND 8116 for the Australian Defence Force. The ties between Australia and South Korea are growing rapidly and we are excited to be part of that growing relationship."

"Less than 6 months after the preferred partner announcement, HDA and Commonwealth have worked hard to deliver a contract that will see this game changing capability delivered to protect Australian soldier," said Richard Cho, Managing Director of HDA.  

The Redback IFV will be manufactured at HDA's H-ACE which is due to open in Q3 2024. This facility is being built for the Land 8116 Phase 1 Protected Mobile Fires Program to deliver the Huntsman AS9 self-propelled howitzer and AS10 armoured ammunition resupply vehicles and will expand to support Redback in Australia plus any future international programs.

Equipped with advanced situational awareness systems normally found on jet fighters, the Redback rides on rubber tracks that reduce noise and vibration while offering superior ride quality for its crew and the soldiers it protects. The vehicle boasts an advanced layered protection system including and active protection system and world class armour and a structure designed to protect occupants from the effects of blast.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, various other weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanwha-aerospace-awarded-2-4-billion-contract-by-australia-for-129-infantry-fighting-vehicles-302009577.html

SOURCE Hanwha Aerospace

