31.12.2019 15:00:00

Hansel Auto Group kick-starts 2020 with Clearance Countdown event

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The countdown to 2020 has begun and Hansel Auto Group is celebrating with a special year-end clearance event. This annual sale includes clearance pricing on an extensive selection of new, 2019 cars, trucks and SUVs from December 27 until January 2.

Hansel Auto Group's year-end clearance includes models from all the leading automotive brands, including BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, Mazda, Lincoln, Ford, Honda, Acura and Subaru. Prospective car buyers can take advantage of the auto group's many ongoing deals by visiting any Hansel Auto Group location.

As part of this special event, Hansel Ford is offering up to $10,000 off Ford F-150 XLT models, including specialty SCA performance vehicles. Prospective shoppers can also take advantage of 0% APR financing, available on most Ford vehicles with approved credit (this offer cannot be combined with the dealership's Ford F-150 XLT discount offer.)

Prospective Toyota car shoppers will also find a variety of financing specials available at Hansel Toyota. The dealership is offering 0% limited term financing with approval of credit or $2,500 cash back on the Toyota Highlander. Shoppers can also take advantage of 0.9% limited term financing with approval or credit or $1,500 cash back on the 2020 Toyota Corolla.

For a limited time, Hansel Volkswagen is helping prospective car buyers save $4,000 on select new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and Tiguan models and $5,000 on select new 2019 Volkswagen Atlas models. The savings include the Hansel discount and a $1,000 Volkswagen Drive to Decide Rebate. Prospective buyers must finance through Volkswagen Credit to quality for the savings.

Hansel Auto Group is a family-owned business with multiple dealership locations throughout Santa Rosa and Petaluma, CA. More information about the dealership and all the deals included in its 2019 Clearance Countdown sales event can be found at http://www.gohansel.com.

 

SOURCE Hansel Auto Group

