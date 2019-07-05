<
05.07.2019 12:11:00

Hansa Biopharma to Host Conference Call to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Business Update

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 July 2019, at 08:00 CET, Hansa Biopharma will publish its Business Update for the second quarter of 2019. 

All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation, on the same day at 13:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under Events & Webcast, and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial in details shown below:

SE: +46 850-558 352
UK: +44 3333 009 267
US: +1 833 823 0590

A link to audio cast can be found on the Hansa Biopharma website under Events & Webcasts or here:

https://financialhearings.com/event/11685 

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 12:00 CET on July 5, 2019

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Rolf Gulliksen, Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 733-328 634
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-second-quarter-2019-business-update,c2856859

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/2856859/1072915.pdf

Hansa Biopharma to Host Conference Call to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Business Update

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-second-quarter-2019-business-update-300880286.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

