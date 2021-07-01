SMI 11’943 -0.7%  SPI 15’347 -0.7%  Dow 34’503 0.6%  DAX 15’531 -1.0%  Euro 1.0965 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’064 -1.1%  Gold 1’778 0.5%  Bitcoin 31’718 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9259 0.1%  Öl 74.8 -0.4% 
Hansa Medical AB Aktie [Valor: 3433421 / ISIN: SE0002148817]
01.07.2021 08:31:00

Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for first half 2021 and Business Update

Hansa Medical AB
14.60 EUR -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LUND, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-June 2021 at 8:00 CET on July 15, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 850 558 368

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 92 72

United States: +1 646 722 49 57

The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/interim-report-for-january-june-2021/

Updated Calendar and Events 2021

July 15, 2021       Interim report for Jan-Jun 2021

July 15, 2021       William Blair Biotech Focus Conference, 2021 (virtual)

Aug 25, 2021       Handelsbanken Life Science Innovation Seminar, Stockholm 

Aug 31, 2021       Presentation at Penser Access, Skåne

Sep 2, 2021         Pareto Healthcare Conference, Stockholm (virtual) 

Sep 13-15, 2021  MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Sep 14, 2021       HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual)

Sep 17, 2021       Danske Bank Life Science event "Platform companies" (virtual)

Oct 21, 2021        Interim report for Jan-Sep 2021

Nov 25, 2021       Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, Stockholm or virtual

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma 

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

Katja Margell

Head of Corporate Communications 

Hansa Biopharma 

Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326

E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-interim-results-for-first-half-2021-and-business-,c3374552

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3374552/1437049.pdf

20210701 HNSA - PR Conf call invite Q2 2021 ENG FINAL

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-interim-results-for-first-half-2021-and-business-update-301324007.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

﻿

