Hannah Lloyd Honored as CompTIA Member of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A passionate and dedicated leader who has earned high praise and respect from her peers in the dynamic technology world is the Member of the Year at CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry.

"Hannah is an inspiration for any individual interested in pursuing a career in tech- especially young women."

Hannah Lloyd, vice president of channel sales at inSOC, is recognized by CompTIA for her outstanding service to and impact on the association and the industry.

Lloyd started her career as a sales representative one month before graduating from Queen Mary University of London at the age of 21. Seven years later, while being based in the UK, she is leading channel sales at a Los Angeles-based global cybersecurity company delivering an AI-driven Open-XDR SOC-as-a-service solution to MSPs and MSSPs globally. Lloyd also serves as the vice chair of the CompTIA UK Business Technology Community and actively contributes to the CompTIA Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community, the CompTIA Benelux Business Technology Community, and the CompTIA Cybersecurity Community.

"Hannah is an inspiration for any individual interested in pursuing a career in tech- especially young women," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president of industry relations at CompTIA and CEO of the CompTIA Tech Career Academy. "Twice, Hannah has been recognized with a CompTIA Spotlight Award and it's been fantastic to watch her grow her career as she grew her engagement with CompTIA. Her passion and dedication are remarkable and greatly appreciated."

In addition to her work on the different communities, Lloyd is currently leading a cross-continent team of volunteers to enhance and build a resource library for solution providers. The end game is to provide tangible documents to help MSPs grow their businesses in efficient ways while providing guidance. The initiative will continue to bolster CompTIA as a go-to resource for industry education and thought-leadership.

"I am extremely honoured and humbled to be awarded this accolade from CompTIA," said Lloyd. "I thoroughly enjoy contributing to the industry and giving back to the community both within the UK and within the global forum. I attribute a lot of my success, growth and continuing professional maturity to the support I have received from the CompTIA team, and the opportunities I have received through my involvement with the organisation. I cannot wait to continue my work with CompTIA and all that the future has to bring."

The industry is honoring Lloyd this week during ChannelCon Online, CompTIA's annual industry gathering of technology business thought leaders, decision makers, entrepreneurs and visionaries.

Lloyd is the sixth technology industry leader to receive the CompTIA Member of the Year award. Past honorees include Nellie Scott, Angel L. Piñeiro Jr., Victor Johnston, Tracy Pound and John Tippett.

To read a profile of Lloyd, check out the latest edition of CompTIA World, the association's magazine.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://connect.comptia.org/.

Media Contact

Roger Hughlett

CompTIA

rhughlett@comptia.org

+1 630-678-8644

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hannah-lloyd-honored-as-comptia-member-of-the-year-301348466.html

SOURCE CompTIA