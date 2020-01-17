Hanley Wood Announces MoistureShield Wood Composite Decking as Marketer of the Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanley Wood, the housing industry's data leader backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry's top residential real estate development and new home construction advisors is pleased to announce MoistureShield: An Oldcastle APG Brand was selected as the 2019 Brand Builder Awards Marketer of the Year.

"We are thrilled to recognize MoistureShield as Marketer of the Year," said Paul Tourbaf, President, Residential Construction Group, Hanley Wood. "Their forward thinking suite of tools and training materials allowed them to separate themselves from the competition and gain preference and market share in a crowded space."

The Marketer of the Year Award is presented annually by Hanley Wood to a company in the residential and commercial construction and design industry that best demonstrates a commitment to innovation, excellence in leveraging marketing programs to drive sales, and adoption of modern marketing tactics.

"This is an incredible win for MoistureShield composite decking and shows how far the brand and business have come since Oldcastle APG acquired the company over a year ago," said Ken O'Neill, EVP - National Group for APG. "We spent time out in the market to listen and ensure MoistureShield would be delivering more value to our channel partners and their customers. With that goal in mind, our marketing team's close collaboration with Interrupt has elevated our composite decking brand and positioned our quality MoistureShield product lines for unprecedented growth."

"We at Interrupt are excited that MoistureShield was named Hanley Wood's Marketer of the Year," said Anita Holman, Executive Creative Director and Brand Strategist, Interrupt. "Our goal was to leverage this unique product and create dynamic differentiation from the current sea of sameness in the category. This unique branding approach, coupled with their one-of-a-kind product offering, helps their customers differentiate their business and design decks for homeowners to live their best lives outdoors. We are looking forward to continuing this brand journey with MoistureShield and help gain category prominence."

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at http://www.MoistureShield.com.

About Interrupt

Interrupt is a strategic branding and marketing agency that works with Fortune 1000 brands in the building products, home improvement and home enjoyment industries. They consider themselves a brand distillery, leveraging data to uncover unique insights that help distill down client's brands to find their unique space in their category. Interrupt's deep branding, business and industry expertise enables them to help their clients outperform the industry and separate from the sea of sameness. Discover more about Interrupt at InterruptDelivers.com.

About the Brand Builder Awards

The Brand Builder Awards recognize the most innovative and effective marketing campaigns throughout the residential and commercial design and construction industries. Companies selected for recognition have executed campaigns that generate sales, motivate buying behavior and inspire customer loyalty. Companies submitted entries in seven categories, ranging from advertising campaigns to website design to best use of data driven marketing programs.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood, represents the housing industry's leading provider of rich data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry's top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction. With products and services geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders, and financial institutions, we provide innovative solutions to maximize opportunities in today's real estate development landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.hanleywood.com.'

SOURCE Hanley Wood | Meyers Research