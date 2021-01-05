SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 29’791 5.7%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.7 5.9% 
05.01.2021

Hanger to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference presentation and replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.hanger.com.

About Hanger, Inc. - Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

Hanger Inc. 22.86 3.02% Hanger Inc.

