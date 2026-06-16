Hang Seng May Reclaim 25,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, collecting almost 600 points or 2.4 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 24,850-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, even though they've already had the chance to respond the easing of tensions in the Middle East. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to at least open to the upside.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the technology and property stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index climbed 124.57 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 24,842.67 after trading between 24,796.30 and 25,047.90.

Among the actives, AIA rallied 2.62 percent, while Alibaba Group sank 0.82 percent, Baidu and China Construction Bank both lost 0.78 percent, Bank of China fell 0.72 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.79 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 3.52 percent, China Merchants Bank vaulted 1.01 percent, China Mobile perked 0.06 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical spiked 3.55 percent, China Shenhua Energy plummeted 4.99 percent, CITIC gained 0.31 percent, CNOOC tanked 2.89 percent, Hong Kong Exchange, HSBC strengthened 1.63 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.83 percent, JD.com eased 0.09 percent, Lenovo Group skyrocketed 9.31 percent, Meituan increased 0.45 percent, NetEase added 0.40 percent, Nongfu Spring improved 0.54 percent, PetroChina plunged 3.48 percent, Ping An Insurance expanded 0.96 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing surged 6.98 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 2.22 percent, Tencent Holdings slumped 0.86 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 0.23 percent, WuXi AppTec tumbled 1.18 percent and Zijin Mining soared 6.88 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday and remained that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 468.77 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 51,671.03, while the NASDAQ surged 795.10 points or 3.07 percent to end at 26,683.94 and the S&P 500 rallied 122.83 points or 1.65 percent to close at 7,554.29.

The rally on Wall Street followed news that the U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement to end more than three months of war.

The agreement reportedly extends the U.S.-Iran ceasefire for 60 days, with the countries set to use that window to negotiate over Iran's nuclear enrichment and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium.

Crude oil prices plummeted Monday after the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement to end their conflict and allow the immediate resumption of trade via the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was down $4.31 or 5.08 percent at $80.57 per barrel.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Federal Reserve showed a modest increase in industrial production in the U.S. in May.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide May data for unemployment later today; in April, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.