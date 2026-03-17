|
17.03.2026 02:16:25
Hang Seng May Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 500 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,830-point plateau and it figures to open to the upside again on Tuesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.
The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the property sector came in mixed.
For the day, the index rallied 368.42 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 25,834.02 after trading between 25,317.81 and 25,856.73.
Among the actives, Alibaba Group gained 1.13 percent, while Alibaba Health Info vaulted 1.99 percent, ANTA Sports gathered 0.90 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.28 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 3.78 percent, China Resources Land increased 1.46 percent, CITIC added 1.24 percent, CNOOC slumped 1.08 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 5.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment perked 0.22 percent, Haier Smart Home shed 0.24 percent, Hang Lung Properties fell 0.22 percent, Henderson Land was up 0.65 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas tumbled 1.61 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 2.37 percent, JD.com climbed 1.73 percent, Lenovo expanded 1.81 percent, Li Auto rallied 2.95 percent, Li Ning advanced 1.66 percent, Meituan accelerated 3.09 percent, New World Development improved 1.51 percent, Nongfu Spring strengthened 2.33 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 1.24 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skyrocketed 5.64 percent and WuXi Biologics rose 0.98 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, snapping a four-day losing streak.
The Dow jumped 387.94 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 46,946.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 268.82 points or 1.22 percent to end at 22,374.18 and the S&P 500 spiked 67.19 points or 1.01 percent to close at 6,699.38.
The rebound on Wall Street came amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil after President Donald Trump called on other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.
Crude oil prices slipped Monday as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz showed mild signs of easing. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was down $5.38 or 5.45 percent at $93.33 per barrel.
The pullback by oil prices helped ease recent inflation concerns, although the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets in the coming days.
In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve said that industrial production in the U.S. increased slightly more than expected in February.
Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?
Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.
Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich leicht im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag in die Gewinnzone drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex kämpfte sich über die Nulllinie zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich.