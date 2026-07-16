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Hang Lung Properties Aktie 420752 / HK0101000591

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16.07.2026 12:15:11

Hang Lung Launches the Third Phase of '66 and beyond' Anniversary Celebration

Hang Lung Properties
0.77 CHF 2.39%
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EQS Newswire / 16/07/2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Portfolios Across the Chinese Mainland Launch the "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival to Energize Local Communities


HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival (?66????????) across 11 of its mixed-use commercial developments on the Chinese Mainland, officially kicking off the third phase of its "66 and beyond" anniversary celebration. Spanning July and August, the campaign is built around three signature themes: "Let's Play," "Let's Move" and "Let's Jam," offering specialty markets, high-energy sports and live music parties.

787684-Photo-1-central-mkt-kv-pn.png
Hang Lung launches "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival (?66????????) across its 11 mixed-use commercial developments on the Chinese Mainland

Built around three core themes – pop up markets, sports and music – the "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival seamlessly blends lifestyle experiences with community connection. "Let's Play" spotlights trendy, locally inspired summer markets brimming with creative content and interactive experiences, encouraging young people to explore fresh ideas and discover lifestyle inspiration. "Let's Move" connects communities through sports and wellness experiences, championing a lifestyle that nurtures both body and mind. "Let's Jam" centers on the nationwide "66 Summer Music Festival" and Chinese Valentine's Day programs, teaming up with a diverse lineup of renowned bands to deepen cultural and emotional ties with local communities.

787691-Photo-2-Center-66-JPG-550.jpeg
Center 66 in Wuxi presents Summer Lemon Party, featuring the debut of limited-edition desserts and interactive engagement
787698-Photo-3-Olympia-66-jpg-55.jpeg
Olympia 66 in Dalian brings together more than 50 curated brewers from over 40 cities, offering a vibrant hub for discovery and social connection
787705-Photo-4-Spring-City-66-jp.jpeg
Spring City 66 in Kunming, in collaboration with SUNNYMORE, introduces the nationwide debut of a mushroom-themed creative pop-up

Among the highlights, Spring City 66 in Kunming blends local urban flair with SUNNYMORE's signature mushroom-themed characters, marking the nationwide debut of the "Mushroom Island Tour" pop-up, alongside "Shroom Style Culture Market 2.0," a limited-edition mushroom-themed bazaar. Parc 66 in Jinan is set to electrify the summer nights with its Qixi Music Festival, bringing together popular bands from the hit show The Big Band (?????) and beloved local online stars to deliver one of the city's landmark summer music events. Meanwhile, Riverside 66 in Tianjin brings the spirit of speed and adventure to life through an immersive go-karting experience. Together, these standout events promise to infuse each city's summer with boundless energy.

These themed activities – paired with exclusive HOUSE 66 member perks such as summer bonus points, 666-point redemptions, lucky draws and gift-with-purchase offers – come together to shape the multifaceted experience of the "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival. Spanning retail, dining and lifestyle, this carefully curated series brings the "66 and beyond" anniversary theme to life across Hang Lung's entire Mainland portfolio, infusing city living with fresh energy while co-creating enduring value with the communities we serve.

Appendix – Key Summer Campaign Highlights across Hang Lung Properties' Mainland Portfolios

Mall / City "Let's Play" Curated Markets "Let's Move" Active Sports and Wellness "Let's Jam" Live Music and Celebrations Exclusive Pop-ups and Featured Exhibitions
Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai Let's Play

(August 13 to 16) 		Vitality in Surge

(July 25 to August 2) 		Summer Music Festival

(August 13 to 16) 		-
Plaza 66, Shanghai - - - Burberry "Tropical Summer" Pop-up

(From now to August 31)
Palace 66, Shenyang Ice Cream & Dessert Festival

(July 31 to August 2) 		FSMC Orienteering Run & Yoga Party

(July 25 to 26) 		Summer Music Festival

(August 8, 9, 15, 16) 		-
Parc 66, Jinan 66 Inspiration Bazaar

(July 30 to August 2, 19 to 23)

"BUBBLE UP" Craft Beer Festival 2.0

(July 30 to August 2)

Ice Cream & Dessert Festival

(August 19 to 23) 		Let Loose: Sweat It Out Summer Party

(July 25) 		Let Loose: 66 Summer Music Party

(August 8, 9, 15, 16) 		POP Bakery's first "Crybaby" themed store in Shandong

(From now to September 8)

"Toy Story" Pop-up

(From now to August 2)
Forum 66, Shenyang "Savor Southeast Asia" Summer Market

(August 7 to 9) 		Summer Skate and Dancing Fest

(August 15 to 16) 		Summer Music Festival

(July 25 to 26, Aug 1 to 2) 		-
Center 66, Wuxi - Sports Community Activities:

(1) lululemon Training Community Classes

(July 15 and 29)

(2) On Running Summer Training Community Series

(July 4, 9, 18, 26) 		66 Let Loose Summer Music Festival

(August 8, 9, 15, 16) 		Summer Lemon Party

(Every Friday to Sunday from now to August 31)

Jo Malone British Countryside Pop-up

(August 15 to 23)
Riverside 66, Tianjin 66 Let Loose: Tianjin's First Supercar and Modified Car Fair

(July 18 to 19) 		66 Let Loose: Real-life Go-Kart Racing

(July 20 to August 5) 		66 Summer Party: DJ Flash Mob

(August 8) 		HEC Miniature Model Carnival - Tianjin Debut

(July 8 to August 14)
Olympia 66, Dalian Craft Beer Festival

(July 10 to 12) 		Outdoor Fitness 66 Zone

(From now to July 20) 		Rooftop Music Festival

(August 8, 9, 15, 16) 		Qixi Romantic Staircase
(August 7 to 19)
Spring City 66, Kunming Shroom Style Culture Market 2.0

(July 18 to July 19, July 25 to July 26) 		Weekend Sports Community

(July 30 to August 16) 		66 Summer Music Festival

(August 8, 9, 15, 16) 		66 Let Loose Summer: "Mushroom Island Tour" Themed Pop-up - National Debut

(July 8 to August 30)

Beauty Festival 2.0 Fruit Theatre · Dopamine Beauty Lab (August 8 to 31)
Heartland 66, Wuhan Summer Ice Dessert Bazaar

(August 14 to 16) 		Fat-Burning Boxing & Zumba Party

(July 25) 		66 Summer Music Festival

(August 8, 9, 15, 16) 		Sanrio "Sun Kissed Island Party" - Central China Debut

(July 4 to August 30)
Westlake 66, Hangzhou - Oasis Beats: "Sweat Sound Field" Sports Community Series

(From now to August 2) 		Oasis Beats: "Heartbeat Party" Music Performance Series (From now to July 26) LEGO "The Qingming Scroll" Exhibition

(Expected to open in late July)


Hashtag: #HangLung
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.

The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.

225647
News Source: Hang Lung Properties

16/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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