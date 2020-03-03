Handam BBQ Opens a Smokeless Charcoal BBQ Restaurant in Houston

HOUSTON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Handam BBQ, a Houston-based Korean BBQ restaurant, announces its grand opening. This is among one of the first Korean smokeless charcoal BBQ restaurants in Texas. Co-Founder Jae Kwon and Chef Byung Oh have been working very hard to provide an authentic, yet modern and delicious Korean culinary dining experience for its customers.

"We flew in our chefs from Gwangju, Jullanamdo, which is considered the foodie capital of South Korea and well-known for its exquisite culinary arts. Our goal is to provide the absolute best Korean BBQ dining experiences in Texas," says Jae Kwon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our chefs are highly experienced and committed to bringing the best flavors of Korea. We cannot wait to share our menu items and exquisite flavors."

"I believe our dishes are really special and different than what you will experience anywhere else. The cold noodles are homemade and our kimchi stews are highly satisfying to your taste buds. We will do our best to deliver high quality dishes while offering the best service possible," says David Lee, Co-Owner.

Located in the heart of Houston's westside Bellaire area, Handam promises to deliver premium Korean BBQ meat cuts and a mouth-watering experience. Handam BBQ uses actual charcoal to cook its meats and all tables are designed with a grill in place with a downdraft system. This means each meat will be cooked with a smokeless charcoal system, which is popular in Korea and now making its way to Houston through Handam BBQ.

You can begin your meal with one of the many starters, such as the pan-fried dumplings, or dukkbokki, a spicy rice cake dish. Your entree options will consist of ten premium beef cuts, or one of the seven premium pork cuts. Then, you will cook your meats on Handam's smokeless charcoal grill. The charcoal will then sear the meat quickly, creating a crusty, caramelized exterior and smoky flavor. Also, it is recommended to enjoy your entree with a bottle of soju, which you can order in various different flavors such as grape, peach, or plum. This is an experience that will leave you highly satisfied and craving to come back for more. Head on over to Handam BBQ and experience this for yourself.

Handam BBQ is located at:

6609 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 96,

Houston, Texas 77072

Phone number: (346) 261-1500

