Hand Wash Market Size Worth $10.73 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand wash market size is expected to reach USD 10.73 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGRof 6.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the effectiveness of hand washing in terms of eliminating all types of germs and some viruses is one of the key factors fueling the market growth. Additionally, recent outburst of COVID-19 has re-emphasized the urgency of regular hand wash at the global level. All the world leaders and governments have been promoting the significance of hand hygiene in unison. These factors have spurred the demand for hand wash products, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rising importance of regular hand wash practices among consumers due to increase in the number of influenza like diseases, such as COVID-19, is boosting the growth of the hand wash market

Hand wash products have been gaining traction among consumers as these products have been considered to be more impactful for providing deep hand cleaning as compared to other alcohol-based disinfectants and sanitizers

By end use, the residential segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Amway, and Procter & Gamble have been categorically marketing and advertising their products focusing on the spread of diseases and infections caused by poor hand hygiene, thus boosting the segment growth.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Hand Wash Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Retailers, E-commerce), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hand-wash-market

Increasing social campaigning and initiatives pertaining to importance of hand wash by renowned organizations are also expected to drive the market. For instance, awareness initiatives by the World Health Organization, including SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands annual global campaign, launched in 2009, Clean Care is Safer Care program from 2005 to 2015, and Infection Prevention and Control campaign from 2015 to 2017, were aimed to galvanize the importance of hand hygiene in reducing health care-associated infection.

Many manufacturers such as Brittanies Thyme, Puracy, and MADEOF LLC have been venturing into organic hand wash to attract customers who are largely influenced by products made from natural ingredients. These market players have been benefitting by transparent listing of important details, such as constituents, shelf life, and production processes. Organic hand wash products are free from parabens and sulfates that are known to cause rashes and irritation on the skin. These products contain plant based extracts, such as neem, honey, extra virgin oil, eclipta, castor seed oil, and coconut oil.

The commercial end-use segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for hand hygiene products from the hospitality industry, healthcare industry, and restaurants. The e-commerce distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing internet and smartphone penetration across the globe is a major reason for the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of more than 32.0% in 2019 owing to growing awareness among people regarding hand hygiene. In addition, increasing promotional events by the government and global organizations will fuel the demand for hand wash products in the region. For instance, in 2018, the World Health Organization asked the Southeast Asian countries to promote the practice of good hand hygiene, which could help prevent sepsis, a life-threatening disease that affects almost 30 million people globally every year.

Europe is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), healthcare-related infections, including those caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, have been increasing the public health problems in Europe, which is expected to drive the demand for hand wash products in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hand wash market on the basis of end use, distribution channel, and region:

Hand Wash End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Commercial

Hand Wash Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarkets



Retailers



E-commerce



Others

Hand Wash Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa .

