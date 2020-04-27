Hand sanitizing gels and skin care products offered to hospitals across Canada

L'ORÉAL CANADA AND LA ROCHE-POSAY MOBILIZED TO SUPPORT

HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS

MONTREAL, April 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As the effects of COVID-19 continue to disrupt communities around the world, L'Oréal Canada is committed to reinforcing its full support and deep appreciation in this fight to limit the spread of COVID-19. In order to do so, L'Oréal Canada launched its Solidarity Plan on March 17, 2020 and shifted the production of its Canadian plant, located in Montreal, to include the manufacturing of hand sanitizing (hydroalcoholic) gel. To date, nearly 65 000 bottles of disinfectants have been given to healthcare professionals in Canada and more than $ 200,000 in cash donations and products were offered to hospitals and organizations supporting women in difficulty.

La Roche-Posay is proud to contribute to this effort and its teams are very proud to be one of the key contributors to the L'Oréal Group's Worldwide Coronavirus Solidarity Plan. As such, the international La Roche-Posay brand, housed in France, is mobilized to produce millions of hand sanitizers at its international plant to answer to the dramatic hand gel shortage, and distribute them around the world.

In conjunction with L'Oréal Canada's local Solidarity Plan, La Roche-Posay Canada will donate hand sanitizing gels to Canadian hospitals as well as other health and charitable organizations for women in need. Furthermore, upon several requests from nurses and doctors, the brand will also be donating them Cicaplast hand creams and moisturizers in order to end their suffering from repetitive and daily use of hand sanitizers. La Roche-Posay Canada has tremendous admiration and gratitude for all the outstanding work that healthcare professionals are currently doing.

With 65% Ethanol, the formula kills harmful bacteria & germs, and is tested under dermatological control, fragrance-free and contains glycerin to help with the drying effect of alcohol.

Helping the community

In addition to the donation of hand sanitizing gels to frontline workers, La Roche-Posay Canada is proud to help people reduce their risk of contamination by making their hand sanitizer gels available for purchase in drugstores at MSRP $5,99 (250ml available April) and MSRP $3,99 (75ml available June).

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019 and employs more than 1,450 people. The company holds a portfolio of 37 brands, encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017, and the recently launched Women in Digital support program.

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, and the #1 brand recommended by dermatologists in Canada3, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.ca and follow La Roche-Posay on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

