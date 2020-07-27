Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market to Reach $181.97 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 13.60% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing inclination toward health & wellness, innovations in hand sanitizers, and promotion of sanitizers by WHO drive the global hand sanitizer dispenser market

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market by Type (Portable and Fixed), Modality (Automatic and Manual), End User (B2B and B2C), Price Point (Standard and Mass), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online stores, Convenience Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global hand sanitizer dispenser industry was pegged at $74.62 million in 2020, and is expected to hit $181.97 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.60% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growing inclination toward health & wellness, innovations in hand sanitizers, and promotion of sanitizers by WHO drive the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. On the other hand, several health hazards associated with hand sanitizers impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in online sales and change in consumer perception toward sanitizers are expected to create multiple opportunities for the expansion of the industry.

COVID-19 scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the need for installing hand sanitizer dispensing units in commercial as well as well as public places. Rise in need to fight this contagious disease has boosted the global market in multiple ways.

Also, with people becoming more conscious about taking up essential hygienic measures, the drift toward using hand sanitizer is likely to continue even after the pandemic ends.

The fixed segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

Based on type, the fixed segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Rise in health concerns and increase in the number of hotels and restaurants drive the growth of the segment. The portable segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 16.6% throughout the forecast period. Surge in health care expenditure and high investments by companies in R&D to introduce new products are fueling the segment growth.

The automatic segment to rule the roost-

Based on modality, the automatic segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market share in 2021 and is projected maintain its top status by 2027. Rise in inclination toward health & wellness and product innovation such as addition of fragrances in formulation of sanitizers is projected to boost the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the manual segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the study period. This is because manual hand sanitizer dispensers come low in budget as well as on maintenance.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. The U.S. has 2.2 million corona virus cases and thus, the demand for health hygiene products, mainly sanitizer, has drastically increased over the last few months. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.4% till 2027. Stringent regulations by government bodies to control the spread of corona virus has boosted the market growth in the region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD.

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd,

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

DIHOUR American Specialties, Inc.

Simplehuman

Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Umbra

GOJO Industries, Inc.

the Clorox Company

