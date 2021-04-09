SMI 11’202 -0.1%  SPI 14’286 0.2%  Dow 33’504 0.2%  DAX 15’189 -0.1%  Euro 1.0998 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’976 -0.1%  Gold 1’747 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’564 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9244 0.0%  Öl 63.0 -0.6% 
09.04.2021 09:11:00

Hand Sanitizer as a Preventive Measure to Reduce Risks of COVID-19 Transmission- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hand Sanitizer Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market and it is poised to reach USD 458.83 million during 2021-2025. The market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Gel, Foam, Spray, and Wipe), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), end-user (Commercial, Residential, and Institutional), and distribution channel (Offline and Online). The report shows that 41% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
The hand sanitizer market is set to register a decelerating CAGR of about 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Related Reports on this sector include:

  • Personal Protective Equipment- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Smart Personal Protective Equipment- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Respiratory Masks Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Disposable Respiratory Masks Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • N95 Respirators Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.

Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the hand sanitizer market report:

 Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Learn more about the global trends impacting the market future positively by rise in foot holds in Europe Region, buy the detailed research report for in-depth analysis on hand sanitizer market during 2021-2025.

﻿

