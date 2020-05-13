Hamptons Rentals In High Demand, says The Hamptons Luxury Market Leader - Tim Davis

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're looking for immediate-occupancy rentals in the Hamptons, you're not alone. While Hamptons rentals are historically a summertime endeavor, renters have flocked to The Hamptons in the last two months searching for properties with immediate occupancy at a time of year when rentals usually aren't in demand at all.

"We are a safe haven," said Tim Davis, a Hamptons-based broker with more than 40 years of experience in real estate, having listed and sold some of the finest properties on the East End. Davis, thanks to his established relationships and a finger on the pulse of the Hamptons community, has been able to secure rentals quickly for clients. Davis currently has rented more than 25 properties, including properties available for sale like the immaculate 6 Squabble Lane in Southampton, boasting more than 8,500 square feet of stylish, contemporary living with an expansive west-facing pond and ocean views.

While it's still a month before the normal peak season in The Hamptons – Memorial Day to Labor Day – many renters aren't just looking for rentals they can use right now. They are extending into the regular summer season as well in an effort to secure an ideally situated home for their families through the summer months immediately. That means that regular summer renters should be looking to contract their rentals now, as inventory is depleting quickly.

The Hamptons offer a retreat from the city at a drivable distance – something desirable to those looking to leave the confines of New York City for a more rural and naturally beautiful setting. This region provides the potential for renting spacious accommodations. Balancing work and family, rentals with dedicated offices (strong WiFi a must) and abundant on-property recreational opportunities are in the highest demand.

"We all have an opportunity to pause in our lives and have a deeper understanding of what's important to us," Davis said. "New Yorkers coming to The Hamptons are renting homes now through Labor Day, looking for a safe haven for their families where they can settle in for the next six months or so. They are looking for a place they can drive to rather than fly, and where they can work remotely while making the most of this time with their families."

For more information about available immediate-occupancy rentals or other Hamptons real estate opportunities, visit TimDavisHamptons.com or call (631) 702-9211.

About Tim Davis:

Power broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis boasts an accomplished 40-year real estate career listing and selling some of the finest properties on the East End. Known as an expert in the marketplace, he continues to reign among the most select, sought after top Hamptons Brokers in the industry; plus he consistently ranks among the Top 25 Agents in Volume in the United States and was once again, recognized as the top broker in the market for 2019. In his exemplary career, Tim has sold over $4 billion of Hamptons real estate, ranging from luxury estate homes and oceanfront properties to village cottages and bay-front retreats. Tim's global network has grown to include affiliations in other markets including The International Luxury Alliance, John Taylor International, and Leading Estates of the World; just to name a few. These relationships enable his clients to reap the benefit of exposing their properties to a vast international audience. At the same time, it provides for him sharing a wealth of knowledge to both buyer and seller that only 40 years of experience can provide.

